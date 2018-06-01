NEW YORK, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential securities law violations at Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. ("Tandem" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TNDM).
Request more information now by clicking here: www.faruqilaw.com/TNDM. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Take Action
If you currently own Tandem stock and would like to discuss your legal rights, please visit www.faruqilaw.com/TNDM. You can also contact us either by calling Nina M. Varindani toll free at (212) 983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to nvarindani@faruqilaw.com, or by sending an email to Michael Van Gorder at mvangorder@faruqilaw.com. Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Tandem's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.
Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.
CONTACT:
Nina M. Varindani
Michael Van Gorder
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
nvarindani@faruqilaw.com
mvangorder@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (212) 983-9330
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faruqi--faruqi-llp-is-investigating-tandem-diabetes-care-inc-tndm-on-behalf-of-its-shareholders-300657922.html
SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP
Share this article