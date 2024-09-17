Faruqi & Faruqi Reminds Lululemon Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 7, 2024 - LULU

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Lululemon To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lululemon Athletica Inc. ("Lululemon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LULU) and reminds investors of the October 7, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that the Company was struggling with inventory allocation issues and color palette execution issues; (2) that, as a result, the Company's Breezethrough product launch underperformed; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was experiencing stagnating sales in the Americas region; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 21, 2024, after the market closed, the Company issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 28, 2024, revealing the Company's growth was stagnating in the Americas region. Specifically, net revenue in the Americas grew 9% in the quarter and 12% in the fiscal year 2023, short of the 29% growth in the year-ago period and 12% growth in the previous quarter.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $75.65, or 15.80%, to close at $403.19 per share on March 22, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On July 24, 2024, at approximately 3:05 p.m. Eastern, Bloomberg reported that several analysts posited Lululemon's inventory allocation seemed inconsistent, particularly as to the Breezethrough legging launched earlier that month, both in-store and online.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $9.31, or 3.3%, to close at $272.06 per share on July 24, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On July 25, 2024, before the market opened, Bloomberg reported that a Lululemon spokesperson told the agency that the Company "made the decision to pause on sales [of the Breezethrough yoga wear] for now to make any adjustments necessary to deliver the best possible product experience."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $24.74, or 9.09%, to close at $247.32 per share on July 25, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class.

