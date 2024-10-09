Faruqi & Faruqi Reminds Symbotic Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 15, 2024 - SYM

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Symbotic To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 in Symbotic between May 6, 2024 and July 29, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Symbotic Inc. ("Symbotic" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SYM) and reminds investors of the October 15, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose facts concerning the true state of Symbotic's potential for margin growth in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, and that Symbotic was not truly equipped to timely deploy their systems or otherwise appropriately manage expenses through project delays.

On July 29, 2024, Symbotic announced their 3Q24 financial results and then lowered its revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024. Symbotic attributed their change in guidance to "schedule growth and higher labor costs during the quarter." Analysts commenting on the stock questioned when management first knew and responded to the issues.

Following this news, Symbotic's stock price opened at $26.36 per share or approximately 25% below the previous day's close of $35.63 per share.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding S's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Symbotic class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/SYM or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

