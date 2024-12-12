Faruqi & Faruqi Reminds XEROX Therapeutics Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 21, 2025 - XRX

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $75,000 In Xerox To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $75,000 in Xerox between January 25, 2024 and October 28, 2024



NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Xerox Holdings Corporation ("Xerox" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XRX) and reminds investors of the January 21, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose: (1) that, after a large workforce reduction, the Company's salesforce was reorganized with new territory assignments and account coverage; (2) that, as a result, the Company's salesforce productivity was disrupted; (3) that, as a result, the Company had a lower rate of sell-through of older products; (4) that the difficulties in flushing out older product would delay the launch of key products; (5) that, as a result, Xerox was likely to experience lower sales and revenue; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On April 23, 2024, before the market opened, the Company revealed that for second quarter 2024, quarterly revenue was down 12.4% year-over-year to $1.50 billion, net loss fell to -$113 million (down $184 million year-over-year), and equipment sales declined 25.8% year-over-year to $290 million. The Company admitted, in part, "geographic simplification" had driven the year-over-year decline. The Company also partially disclosed that its "Reinvention" plan had been "initially disruptive to sales operations" but assured investors it was "seeing the benefits of the new business unit-led operating model in equipment order momentum."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.66, or 10.11%, to close at $14.76 per share on April 23, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on October 29, 2024, before the market opened, the Company revealed "lower-than-expected improvements in sales force productivity" and "delays in the global launch of two new products" had led to "sales underperformance." The Company disclosed that for third quarter 2024, quarterly revenue was down 7.5% year-over-year to $1.53 billion, net loss fell to -$1.2 billion (down $1.3 billion year-over-year), and equipment sales declined 12.2% year over year to $339 million. In a corresponding earnings call, the Company's Chief Operating Officer John Bruno revealed the product delay was in fact a "forecasting issue" where the Company "had higher expectations that we were going to flush through the older product" which it needed to "sell through" in order to "make those transitions."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.79, or 17.41%, to close at $8.49 per share on October 29, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Xerox's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Xerox Holdings Corporation class action

