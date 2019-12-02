Farwest Corrosion Control Company Introduces the DCPro

DOWNEY, Calif., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farwest Corrosion Control Company has introduced the DCPro, an advanced cathodic protection power supply. Farwest is an industry pioneer and leader in Cathodic Protection and Corrosion Control services for industries that maintain underground and underwater infrastructure, storage systems or other submerged metallic structures. The DCPro is a significant improvement to the way traditional rectifiers convert AC to DC power when used in cathodic protection systems.

DCPro Advanced Cathodic Protection Power Supply.

With the DCPro, advanced technology provides a durable power supply that offers efficient, pure DC power while eliminating manual operations that have caused frustration with the use of conventional rectifiers. In addition, the DCPro has many valuable features and benefits for field technicians.

"We are proud to provide a DC power supply that eliminates the need to manually adjust power output for cathodic protection systems. This can now be accomplished reliably with the turn of a single knob. In addition, the DCPro has the look and operational feel familiar to corrosion technicians and engineers. Having a DC power supply that maintains needed current output and provides advanced operating features will be important for our cathodic protection customers," commented Troy Rankin, President of Farwest.

Corrosion control and the need for cathodic protection solutions continue to be essential for pipelines, storage tanks and other underground and underwater structures as they age. The cathodic protection industry worldwide is estimated at over $10 billion and growing when including products, engineering services and installation. Yet, cathodic protection solutions have not changed significantly over the years.

"The cathodic protection industry has become more sophisticated with new engineering solutions and technology, but at its core, the products involved in delivering those solutions remain largely the same. The DCPro is leading-edge technology that will significantly improve the delivery of DC power while very simple to operate," Mr. Rankin concluded.

Detailed information about the DCPro Power Supply can be found on the Farwest website at: https://www.farwestcorrosion.com/media/pdf/Farwest_DCPro.pdf or by calling the Customer Support team at (310) 532.9524.

About Farwest Corrosion Control Company

Farwest Corrosion Control Company is an industry pioneer and leader in comprehensive cathodic protection and corrosion control services and related products. The firm is known for finding solutions to difficult problems through quality products, sound engineering solutions and onsite installation services. Founded in 1956, Farwest remains privately held, family owned and is a Certified Woman Owned Business. The firm is headquartered in Downey, CA, has eight regional operations and over 175 employees nationwide. Farwest: The Right Product. The Right Solution. The Right People. For more information about Farwest products and services, FarwestCorrosion.com or (310) 532.9524.

