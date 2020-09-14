Fascet LLC Announces Corporate Name Change to AlphaCentrix to Reflect Data Management and Cloud Services

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fascet LLC – a global provider of data management and technology infrastructure services to the financial services industry – announced today that it is changing its corporate name to AlphaCentrix. The name change reflects the company's broader commitment and its expertise in the automation of data-centric workflows, data management, and hybrid cloud solutions for the capital markets.

"The new name – AlphaCentrix – allows us to emphasize our 18-year evolution from a professional services company to a leading provider of cloud-based data management and workflow automation solutions," said Brian Baskinger, Founder of AlphaCentrix. "As a company with its roots in working with investment managers, fund administrator and banks, we are committed to delivering innovative products and services that will help our clients streamline their data processing and focus on their core business."

AlphaCentrix will also be rebranding its core product suite with AlphaFuse™ replacing Communicator, AlphaRec™ replacing Balance, and AlphaGrid™ being the name for its cloud hosting and IT outsourcing business serving investment managers.

About AlphaCentrix:

With offices in New York City, Dallas, Mumbai, and Riyadh, AlphaCentrix specializes in providing data management, investor reporting, and hybrid cloud solutions to the investment management community. To learn more, contact Charles Ross at (212) 448-9831 or visit https://alphacentrix.com.

SOURCE Fascet LLC