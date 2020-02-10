Fashion & Beauty Entrepreneur Camila Coelho Joins the Epilepsy Foundation as an END EPILEPSY® Ambassador to Create Awareness about Epilepsy

"I'm excited to support the Epilepsy Foundation in its fight to END EPILEPSY," said Camila. "I have lived with epilepsy since I was a little girl. Every time I had a seizure, I'd wake up in the hospital extremely emotional. When a seizure happens, I don't know that it's occurring or remember it after, which makes it harder for my husband, family and friends. But I've learned to cope with my epilepsy by working with my medical team to manage this condition, and to one day hopefully create a family of my own. My hope is that others hear my story and know that epilepsy doesn't have to keep you from pursuing your dreams or leading an enjoyable life."

Each year there are 150,000 new cases of epilepsy. Over a lifetime, 1 in 10 people will have a seizure, and 1 in 26 in the United States will be diagnosed with epilepsy. The addition of Camila Coelho as an END EPILEPSY Ambassador will help the Epilepsy Foundation expand awareness to multicultural communities throughout the United States.

"We are so excited that Camila has teamed up with us to help raise awareness about epilepsy, particularly among minority communities where epilepsy is even less widely discussed," said Robert W. Smith, interim chief executive officer of the Epilepsy Foundation. "I'm both impressed and inspired by her commitment to our cause and her willingness to share her story with the world. Thanks to her efforts, we'll be able to educate even more people about epilepsy and seizures and inspire others to be a part of the fight to END EPILEPSY."

Camila experienced her first seizure at the young age of 9. She always felt different growing up and rejected herself and her diagnosis, which led her to stop her anti-seizure medication when she was 17 without telling anyone. Not taking her medication caused her to have a seizure in school. Soon after, she realized that taking a medication to keep her safe was nothing compared to what other people go through. That is why she is using her public platform to educate the public about epilepsy and seizures and inspire others to seek help.

"We are hopeful that Camila's status as a global fashion and beauty mogul will help others share their stories," said Bradley P. Boyer, Chair, Epilepsy Foundation Board of Directors. "We are committed to END EPILEPSY and give hope to those who live with seizures and fight this battle every day."

For more information about Camila's story, visit Epilepsy.com/Camila-Coelho.

About Epilepsy

According to the World Health Organization, epilepsy is the most common serious brain disorder worldwide with no age, racial, social class, national or geographic boundaries. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) estimates that 3.4 million people in the United States are affected by epilepsy. It is the underlying tendency of the brain to produce seizures which are sudden abnormal bursts of electrical energy that disrupt brain functions.

About the Epilepsy Foundation

With a network of nearly 50 partners throughout the United States, the Epilepsy Foundation connects people to treatment, support and resources; leads advocacy efforts; funds innovative research and the training of specialists; and educates the public about epilepsy and seizure first aid. For more than five decades, the Epilepsy Foundation has shone a light on epilepsy to promote awareness and understanding, and to advocate for laws that matter to people with epilepsy, while also funding $65 million for epilepsy research and supporting 3,076 epilepsy investigators and specialists in their early careers. Over the past 17 years, in partnership with the CDC, the Epilepsy Foundation has helped to improve access to care for people with epilepsy, expanded its digital reach and online resources in homes across the country, and trained more than 500,000 school and community personnel in how to recognize seizures and administer seizure first aid. The Epilepsy Foundation has also assisted more than 108,000 people through its 24/7 Helpline in the past five years, and continues to focus on innovation, new therapies, community services, advocacy and education as key priorities. To learn more visit epilepsy.com or call 1.800.332.1000. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Camila Coelho

Camila Coelho is a Brazilian-American fashion and beauty entrepreneur. Her namesake fashion label, Camila Coelho Collection, sold out online within minutes of launch and continues to grow month over month. She is the new American Dream – as a first-generation immigrant who arrived to the United States when she was 14, she started her career at a Dior makeup counter within her local Macy's where her love of beauty came into fruition. As a way to stay in touch with her friends and family back in Brazil, Camila took to YouTube, uploading her favorite beauty looks and creating step-by-step tutorials. What began as a hobby quickly propelled Camila into one of the world's top digital personalities, with a massive global reach of over 15 million followers across her social platforms. Onlookers took note: Forbes listed Camila on their 30 Under 30 List and Women's Wear Daily called Camila one of the "fastest-growing style influencers in America." Camila now spends her time traveling the world. She can be seen front row at top fashion shows including Michael Kors, Christian Dior, Valentino, Max Mara, and Balmain; in 2018 she closed Ralph & Russo's Paris Spring Haute Couture show. She has stunned on some of the world's biggest red carpets including the highly coveted MET Gala with Diane von Furstenberg and the Cannes Film Festival. Recent brand partnerships include Lancôme x Camila Coelho L'Absolu Rouge Collection and a global ambassadorship with fine jeweler Boucheron. She has graced covers around the globe including international editions of InStyle, Glamour, Women's Health, L'Officiel, Cosmopolitan, Harper's Bazaar and more. Camila is trilingual, speaking to her audience in Portuguese, English and Spanish. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband Icaro. Follow her on Instagram.

