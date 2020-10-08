Fashion and Education: COLLINI Milano Continues Its Action in Support of the University of Florence

FLORENCE, Italy and NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just a couple of weeks after opening the doors of CAFFE' RIVOIRE for a collaboration with the University of Florence, to host afternoon classes of the Fashion and Design department, Carmine Rotondaro, also owner of Milanese maison COLLINI, marks a new chapter of collaboration with the Florentine ateneum, this time with the Department of Pulmonology and Lung Surgery led by Professor Lorenzo Corbetta.

"There are plenty of ways to support good causes, and we are particularly fond of anything concerning culture, education, and art," comments Rotondaro after the wrap up of one of the sessions in Florence, and continues: "- especially in this critical moment, when all of us are called to be proactive in the actions necessary to face medical emergencies, I thought that even a historical maison could play a role in supporting these extraordinary students and professionals at work to literally save the world. I love to think that our t-shirts, just a small contribution for a tremendously important initiative, may remain as a great memory and inspire more to become involved in the instrumental process of supporting our students, and our universities."

So, first fashion and design, now the medical field, and a new collaboration is already on its way for another important branch of the Italian University.

