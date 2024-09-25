Fashion and Film Converge as Fashion Island Celebrates 13 Years of its Well-Known "StyleWeekOC" Event in Partnership with Newport Beach Film Festival

Academy Awards® Winning Costume Designer Colleen Atwood to Receive the

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, fashion and film are about to converge at Fashion Island's 13th annual StyleWeekOC, in collaboration with the Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF). From October 16 to 20, immerse yourself in a weekend filled with film screenings, shopping, red-carpet events, and exclusive celebrity Q&As. Experience the synergy between fashion and film as they come together through cinematic storytelling. Join us for the event of the season. Visit StyleWeekOC.com for more information.

Fashion Island's unique location in the heart of Newport Beach and growing portfolio of market-exclusive brands ensure it remains Orange County and Southern California's most desirable retail destination. This year's StyleWeekOC will not only celebrate fashion and film but will also introduce a new era of luxury and lifestyle shopping in Southern California.

StyleWeekOC will feature a variety of exciting experiences that showcase the intersection of fashion, beauty, and film, including fashion shows, panel discussions with celebrities and industry experts, and red-carpet moments.

The schedule includes exclusive opportunities, such as the Newport Beach Film Festival presents the Career Achievement Award in Costume Design with acclaimed costume designer Colleen Atwood on October 20 along with a Q&A discussion and costume display from the box office sensation Warner Bros' Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Apple TV+'s mini-series Masters of the Air. Atwood has won four Academy Awards® for her costume designs, in Tim Burton's hit Alice in Wonderland, the Rob Marshall-directed films Memoirs of a Geisha and Chicago, and David Yates' Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Among her many other honors, Atwood has also received Oscar® nominations for her work on Marshall's Into the Woods and Nine, Snow White and the Huntsman, Burton's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Sleepy Hollow, Brad Silberling's Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, Jonathan Demme's Beloved and Gillian Armstrong's Little Women. Additional credits include Bombshell, Edward Scissorhands, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, High Fidelity, Into the Woods, Philadelphia, Silence of the Lambs, The Cloverfield Paradox, The Little Mermaid, Tomb Raider, Wednesday, and many more.

On October 19 NYT Bestselling Author and TV personality Stassi Schroeder will participate in a Q&A moderated by Emmy-award winning host of E! News Keltie Knight and book signing for her new book You Can't Have It All. Schroeder is best known as one of the original breakout stars of Bravo's hit series Vanderpump Rules. Her podcast Straight Up with Stassi launched in 2015, becoming an instant fan favorite, and has spawned two sold-out nationwide live tours. Additional events include a star-studded dinner party, a Neiman Marcus Fashion Show, the Newport Beach Film Festival Gala, and a Red Carpet Ready panel at Bloomingdale's Beauty. Fashion Island will also host screenings of Bob Mackie's, Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion on October 20 and the documentary Beyond the Gaze: Jule Campbell's Swimsuit Issue with stars including Elle Macpherson, Paulina Porizkova, Stacey Williams, Cheryl Tiegs, Roshumba Williams in attendance on October 23.

Attendees can also expect a lineup of activities from new and existing contemporary collection brands, including in-store shopping parties from 2-4pm on Saturday with American Vintage (Branded Popcorn Machine), Good American (Patch Party), LSpace (DJ and Sips), Paige (Custom Embroidery), Rag & Bone (Fashion Illustrator), and Veronica Beard (Permanent Jewelry). Additionally, these retailers will be showcasing their latest styles on models in Fashion Island's photo studio on the Atrium Lawn during this time.

Specific details and additional programming will be confirmed as the event approaches.

Recognized both locally and internationally as a highly respected film festival, the Newport Beach Film Festival showcases exceptional talent and creativity. Its esteemed reputation attracts over 85k filmmakers, industry professionals, and film enthusiasts, making it a highlight of the cinematic calendar. Fashion Island's StyleWeekOC complements this vibrant atmosphere, offering an unforgettable experience that unites the best of fashion and film.

About Fashion Island

At the epicenter of Newport Beach style and culture, Fashion Island is an open-air shopping and culinary destination reflecting the coastal Southern California lifestyle. With a curated collection of 150 retailers and acclaimed restaurateurs, Fashion Island blends timeless luxury, emerging brands, world-class designers, uncommon boutiques, and remarkable dining options, attracting guests seeking an exceptional retail experience. Visitors shop, dine, and indulge in a lush resort-like setting with access to market exclusives like Neiman Marcus, Alo Yoga, St. John, Veronica Beard, Zadig & Voltaire, as well as JOEY Newport Beach, Sushi Roku, and True Food Kitchen.

About Newport Beach Film Festival

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Newport Beach Film Festival is one of the largest luxury lifestyle film festivals in the United States. The event brings an internationally curated collection of films and vibrant cultural gatherings to the beautiful Southern California coast. Committed to championing the work of original storytellers from around the globe, the Festival celebrates contemporary screen culture and cinematic excellence, engaging the community in compelling conversations with filmmakers and artists. The Newport Beach Film Festival is sponsored in part by UCI Health, KIA, Los Angeles Times, GAMFF, Fashion Island, and Visit Newport Beach. Festival dates are October 17-24, 2024. For Festival passes and tickets, visit www.NewportBeachFilmFest.com .

