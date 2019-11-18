Fashion and Photography: Lingerie and Beachwear Talent Mattie Spears Debuts on the High Fashion Scene With a Cover Story for Harper's Bazaar Signed by FTL Moda

NEW YORK, Nov. 18 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattie Spears, the Florida born model, shines on the new cover of Harper's Bazaar Vietnam.

Renowned for her exotic lingerie and swimwear shoots for men's lifestyle magazines, Mattie has been transitioning to high fashion productions and activity with enthusiasm and excitement.

MATTIE SPEARS ON THE COVER OF HARPER'S BAZAAR VIETNAM NOVEMBER 2019 MATTIE SPEARS in ARMANI and MEWS on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Vietnam November 2019

Her debut on the cover of an international high-profile publication such as Bazaar is highlighted by a sophisticated styling and a casual chic photography, with a streetwear concept that matches the energetic and enthusiastic approach of the young top model.

"I am striving to achieve many things. Professionally I would love to become a fashion influencer, sharing my passion for creative designs such as Versace's always impactful collections. My other ambition is a personal one, to be a good example for our younger generation." This is Mattie's comment after she was asked the reason behind her choice to lean towards a more fashion-art oriented approach after her already successful journey, with her Bazaar shoot.

Armani, Missoni, Ferragamo, Mews, Lucchese, Moja among the international labels worn for the story, photographed by Manny Roman and styled by Ilaria Niccolini.

