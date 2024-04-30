Fashion and Portrait Photographer Marc Hom's New Exhibition Moves Outdoors--in a Big Way

Marc Hom's retrospective exhibition at Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown includes a trove of masterfully achieved portraits featuring Anne Hathaway, Miley Cyrus, Angelina Jolie, Taylor Swift, and many others.

An outdoor portion of the exhibition features 28 eleven-foot-high studio portraits mounted on frames that rotate in the wind—overlooking Otsego Lake.

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Danish photographer Marc Hom is recognized for his iconic portraits of some of the most recognized faces in the world. Over his decades-long career, he has artistically captured the likeness of Hollywood and cultural elites such as Anne Hathaway, Miley Cyrus, Angelina Jolie, Taylor Swift, King Frederik X of Denmark, and a seemingly endless list of notable names.

Conceptual rendering of the outdoor portion of Danish photographer Marc Hom’s new exhibition, "Marc Hom: Re-Framed." Here his polished studio portraits are printed eleven feet high and mounted on frames that catch the weather, swiveling in the wind. Visitors will make their way through 28 images of ageless elegance—Anne Hathaway, Johnny Depp, Sofia Coppola, Cher—larger than life and perched in formation overlooking the pristine waters of Otsego Lake and its environs.

Marc Hom: Re-Framed is a summation of Hom's work to date and a portrait of the artist's restless mind. On view from May 25–September 2, 2024, at Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown, New York, the new exhibition offers visitors two components. The first resembles a traditional gallery retrospective. The second brings Hom's work into a wilder space—the outdoors. Here his polished studio portraits are printed eleven feet high and mounted on Masonite frames that catch the weather, swiveling in the wind.

Hom saw the exhibition as a chance to push against the conventions of a traditional gallery retrospective. For years, he had been fascinated by sculpture gardens—most of all Storm King, the 500-acre outdoor museum of landscaped fields in New York's Hudson Valley. There, he thought, was art that did not merely rest against the wall waiting for passing admiration; the pieces almost grab you as you walk among them. While experiencing the outdoor portion of Hom's exhibition, visitors will make their way through 28 images of ageless elegance—Anne Hathaway, Johnny Depp, Sofia Coppola, Cher—larger than life and perched in formation overlooking the pristine waters of Otsego Lake and its environs.

"I always loved the idea of being able to see art in all different kinds of situations," said Marc Hom. "It's one thing in the spring. It's a different thing in the snow. It's different in the rain, in the summer, in shadow, and in sun. So why don't we try to combine the controlled environment of a so-called ordinary exhibition with the big open fields—a world completely uncontrolled?"

Marc Hom: Re-Framed is organized by the Fenimore Art Museum. The exhibition is sponsored in part by Nellie and Robert Gipson and Mr. and Mrs. Thomas O. Putnam.

As a companion to the exhibition, Hom's new book, "Re-Framed," features the entire selection of portraiture on display and also details the development of the exhibition. The 160-page hard-cover is available exclusively at Fenimore Art Museum and on the museum's website.

About Marc Hom

Marc Hom is now recognized as one of the most iconic portrait photographers in the world. He is renowned for photographing some of the most talented, influential, and innovative individuals of our time. Celebrity portraits include Cher, Aretha Franklin, Alexander McQueen, Faye Dunaway, Vanessa Redgrave, Glen Close, Christopher Walken, Samuel L. Jackson and many more. He is a regular contributor to Esquire, Entertainment Weekly and Town & Country. Marc has photographed multiple fashion campaigns for Gucci, Patek Philippe and Boss while some of his entertainment clients include Netflix, Showtime, and Amazon.

He is currently based in New York City.

About Fenimore Art Museum

Fenimore Art Museum, located on the shores of Otsego Lake—James Fenimore Cooper's "Glimmerglass"—in historic Cooperstown, New York, features a wide-ranging collection of American art including folk art, important American 18th- and 19th-century landscape, genre, portrait paintings, photography, and the renowned Eugene and Clare Thaw Collection of American Indian Art. Changing exhibitions have featured well-known artists including Keith Haring, Ansel Adams, Andrew Wyeth, M.C. Escher, and others. Museum admission is free for ages 19 and under. Visit FenimoreArt.org.

