Fashion: ANTORINI enters the fashion world - an achievement celebrated across the globe

PRAGUE, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ANTORINI customers include global personalities, significant leaders in the fields of culture and science, supranational corporations as well as the office of the president. For most of them, ANTORINI prepares custom luxury gifts according to specific requirements that carry the coat of arms, symbol of state, company logo and sometimes also initials. Most of the ANTORINI products are endowed during significant events and as VIP gifts.

However, last year the brand focus changed and the ANTORINI designers devoted attention to preparations for entry into a completely new environment – the world of fashion accessories and fashion. The company also changed legal subjectivity and is now known as the European joint-stock company LUSSOLIBE Milano SE.

"After years devoted almost exclusively to the management assortment, we had an irresistible yearn to create something very unique, fashionable and untraditional. Collections that shall have a design nature, but simultaneously remain in the top quality handiwork category," said Olga Pelcova, CEO, LUSSOLIBE Milano SE.

"We love seeing the joy in the eyes of our clients, we love creation and design. We knew that expansion of our operations toward the final customer was a step in the right direction. For this reason, we decided to enter the fashion and fashion accessories segment."

Entry into new areas is a challenge for the ANTORINI brand that it has never had to face before. Particularly the demanding production of new fashion collections, entry into social networks and building of brand awareness among the general public. However, new challenges also bring new experience and joy from initial successes.

"We were surprised by how quickly customers accepted us. We won customers from all over the world within a short time – from London, Singapore, California, Germany, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and many other places. Many of them were elated at the unique design, gold-plated parts and exclusive materials."

"At the same time, interesting designers and artists from all spheres started contacting us. We believe that design unites people, and for this reason, our clients often include fashion designers and artists engaged in all areas of design."

One of them is also talented interior designer H. Brana from California, who works under the BRANA Designs – Organic Contemporary Interiors brand, to whom we extend our great thanks for the interview.

The article continues here: https://www.antorini.com/blogs/discover-antorini/fashion-antorini-enters-the-fashion-world-an-achievement-celebrated-across-the-globe

Images for this article can be download here: https://www.antorini.com/pages/images-for-download

These pictures can be published with this article.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12788695

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE LUSSOLIBE Milano SE

Related Links

https://www.antorini.com

