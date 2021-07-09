Fashion Brand MereU Launched with First Summer Capsule Collection

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As people begin venturing out again, revolutionary new fashion brand MereU has launched with its inaugural Summer 2021 capsule collection. The brand is focused on designing simple yet elegant pieces that can be mixed, matched, and combined with various accessories to make dozens of different looks. The company focuses on sourcing only environmentally friendly materials like natural linen and recycled fabrics. All pieces are designed in Los Angeles and manufactured in small batches in Europe.

This collection seeks to achieve an elegant seasonal wardrobe while maintaining incredible comfort all with a minimalist, laconic set of pieces. "One of the aspects of the summer 2021 capsule is that you can simplify outfit changes throughout the day. Start the morning off with a swimsuit and a dress and go to the beach or for a picnic, then choose a slip midi dress for lunch with friends. Later on, cover your shoulders with a jacket and get back to the office," said MereU designer and founder Palina Leibinskaya. "As evening comes, change your shoes and make your lips a bit brighter and you are ready for a night on the town. All our items are perfectly paired and mixed, choose the ones you love, make several color matches, and just add accessories and perfume."

The initial offering from MereU is comprised of two versatile lines, a Linen clothing collection and a swimwear collection. The Linen products use only 100% natural fabrics and features uncolored and natural pastel tones of beige, milk, grey-blue, and black. The swimwear is made from a two-layer material that gently "hugs over" the shape and makes for a graceful, and tasteful silhouette. The swimwear is designed to be fade-resistant and opaque, and comes in seven matte colors including classic black, white, and nude options. As with all MereU collections, the pieces can be combined to make the perfect look.

MereU's summer capsule is available online directly from the MereU store (http://mereu.store) or from Flying Solo (http://flyingsolo.nyc) in New York City. The collection features a limited number of pieces that were created to be worn together or swapped with each other to create a variety of looks with just a few items.

MereU is a fashion line launched in 2021 to provide people with stylish capsule pieces that are timeless, comfortable, high-quality, and high-fashion. The brand is the brain-child of Palina Leibinskaya who moved to Los Angeles in 2017 and had a dream of creating a brand that easily allowed women to mix and match pieces to create the perfect outfit, all while maintaining the highest quality and eco-friendly standards. According to the brand philosophy, MereU selects only high-quality fabric, the best in its category. The apparel is produced with paying much attention to tailoring and design. For more information please visit www.mereu.store.

