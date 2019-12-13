Fashion brand Tibi to launch exclusive tote inspired by preschoolers

MIAMI, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion brand Tibi has created an eco-friendly philanthropy tote inspired by ants as drawn by preschoolers from the United Way Center for Excellence in Early Education. Tibi has generously donated 1,000 exclusive totes, available just in time for the holidays at www.tibiforunitedway.com. Proceeds will benefit the Center and its work to raise the quality of early care and education in Miami and beyond.

Tibi tote is made of durable cotton canvas; measures 15” X 16” with a 22” long handle.

It all started with an ant. One of the smallest creatures inspired a classroom of preschoolers and that classroom inspired a fashion powerhouse. Tibi founder and creative director Amy Smilovic took a tour of the Center after having launched her nature-inspired Pre-Fall 2019 collection last year, featuring cheeky takes on ants. She quickly realized the children were also fascinated by powerful, tiny ants – and that's when the idea for the Tibi for United Way tote was born.

"I saw that the children of United Way coincidentally had been working on an ant farm project, sketching them and mapping their homes," Smilovic said. "I was so inspired and so honored to be able to work with one of the children's artworks for this special bag."

The philanthropy tote, made of 100% cotton canvas, features an illustration by 4-year-old Emily, a preschool student at the Center.

"Amy and her team at Tibi mixed fashion expertise with the imagination of children to create a unique product that drives awareness and philanthropy," Maria C. Alonso, president and CEO, United Way of Miami-Dade, said. "We hope this timely partnership will ignite holiday shoppers to give a gift with a purpose - a gift that will empower innovative young minds for years to come."

One in three children arrive at Kindergarten not ready to learn. The academic achievement gap can be seen at just 18 months old, particularly between children from different socio-economic groups. United Way aims to change that narrative by raising the standards of early childhood education, while advocating and supporting lasting change.

About Tibi - Tibi is an independent, privately owned designer brand founded by Amy Smilovic in 1997 whilst living in Hong Kong. Now based in New York City, Amy and her design team present their vision of refinement and modernity across four collections a year and during New York Fashion Week. Entrusted with a singular goal of creating covetable design for those who value distinction, Amy and her team's designs speak to a broad range of individuals who seek the 'unique' in their wardrobe. Tibi's pragmatic approach to luxury and design has earned its presence in top stores around the world including SSENSE, I.T. China, Browns Fashion, Bergdorf Goodman, and Kirna Zabete.

United Way Center for Excellence in Early Education - Established in 2007, the United Way Center for Excellence in Early Education is an innovative educational and professional learning initiative dedicated to elevating the quality of early care and education in Miami-Dade and beyond. The Center models evidence-based practices through its Demonstration School, Educare of Miami-Dade. It shares those practices with adult learners including families, educators and early care and education providers. The Center also works with business leaders and lawmakers to raise the standards of early childhood education, and support sustainable and lasting change. For more information, visit unitedwaycfe.org.

