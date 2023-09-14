Fashion Design and Production Software Market Expected to Reach $3.17 Billion by 2027, Driven by Continuous Technological Development and Integration of AR and VR

News provided by

Research and Markets

14 Sep, 2023, 11:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fashion Design And Production Software Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fashion design and production software market is currently experiencing strong growth, with an expected upward trajectory in the coming years.

The market is characterized by technological advancements and innovations, including the integration of emerging technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Major players in the fashion design and production software market include Adobe Inc., Autometrix Inc., Autodesk Inc., CLO Virtual Fashion LLC, CGS (Computer Generated Solutions), and others.

Market Segmentation

The fashion design and production software market can be segmented based on various factors:

1. Types of Products:

  • Cloud-Based
  • On-Premise

2. Applications:

  • Apparel Retail
  • Apparel Manufacturing (Factory)
  • Others

3. Region:

  • Asia-Pacific
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • North America
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Market Trends and Opportunities

  • Technological Advancements: A prominent trend in the fashion design and production software market is the continuous development of advanced technologies. Companies are investing in the enhancement of their software solutions to meet the changing needs of the fashion industry. For example, Tukatech Inc. launched an updated version of TUKA3D, offering an open system to facilitate collaboration between designers, brands, retailers, and manufacturers within a virtual process.
  • Integration of Emerging Technologies: The fashion design and production software market is benefiting from the integration of emerging technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). These technologies improve visualization, reduce the need for physical prototyping, and enhance customer engagement. AR and VR have the potential to revolutionize the design and production processes in the fashion industry.

Regional Insights

  • North America: In 2022, North America was the largest region in the fashion design and production software market. The region's fashion industry is characterized by innovation and the adoption of advanced technologies, contributing to market growth.

Key Attributes:

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Fashion Design And Production Software Market Characteristics

3. Fashion Design And Production Software Market Trends And Strategies

4. Fashion Design And Production Software Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Fashion Design And Production Software Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Fashion Design And Production Software Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Fashion Design And Production Software Market

5. Fashion Design And Production Software Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Fashion Design And Production Software Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Fashion Design And Production Software Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Fashion Design And Production Software Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Fashion Design And Production Software Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Cloud-Based
  • On-Premise

6.2. Global Fashion Design And Production Software Market, Segmentation By Downstream Fields, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Apparel Retails
  • Apparel Manufacturer (Factory)
  • Other Downstream Fields

6.3. Global Fashion Design And Production Software Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Large Enterprises
  • Small And Medium-Sized Business (SMB)

7. Fashion Design And Production Software Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Fashion Design And Production Software Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Fashion Design And Production Software Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j4h6uv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Airport Baggage Screening Systems Market Valued at $3.1 Billion in 2023, Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% Over the Forecast Period from 2023 to 2027

Secure File Transfer Market Valued at $2.08 Billion in 2023, Exhibiting a CAGR of 9.37% Over the Forecast Period from 2023 to 2027

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.