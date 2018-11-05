Fashion Designer Mieka Joi Celebrates Rich Girl Candy Clothing Five Year Anniversary Fusing EDM and Hip Hop Culture

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When clothing designer Mieka Joi introduced her Rich Girl Candy concept in 2013, fashionistas knew she was unveiling an imaginative new concept. Fusing the psychedelic exuberance of the electronic dance music (EDM) lifestyle with the street savvy of hip hop culture, Mieka's Rich Girl Candy exploded on the fashion scene with an abundance of colorful creativity. She captured the hearts of women who wanted to feel as electric as the music that sound tracked their lives.

Mieka Joi's Rich Girl Candy fashion line celebrates five years of fashion fun with an abundance of colorful creativity meshing the cultures of electronic dance music and hip hip!

Five years later, her line has expanded beyond an activewear brand comprised of just unique hoodies, hats and t-shirts. With new additions that include her wildly popular rainbow inspired Rich Girl Candy hair extensions, shimmering Rich Girl Candy jewelry, eclectic Rich Girl Fox Fur slides, and a fun assortment of festival gear and accessories, Mieka Joi has assembled a treasure chest of opulence for luxurious shopping adventures. Actress and media personality LaLa Anthony, recording artist Monica, performing artist Teyana Taylor and rapper Trina are just a sampling of the celebrity factor who now rock and roll with Rich Girl Candy glam.

Juggling entrepreneurship with motherhood, fashion and the limelight run in the family for Mieka Joi. A Chicago native, Mieka Joi is the former longtime girlfriend of NBA player Derrick Rose. Their young son, six-year-old Derrick Rose Jr., has already grabbed his own headlines as a celebrity child model and accompanies his mom on many of her business ventures.

Though Rich Girl Candy is celebrating a successful five years, Mieka Joi is no newcomer to fashion. In fact, she will tell you that she was born into it! "My mom has always been into fashion, so I was her dress-up doll as a child. Even after delivering me, my mom and dad brought me home in a Gucci GG signature fabric bassinet and baby blanket! As a child, department stores were always my preference over playgrounds! My mother's good friend was well renowned fashion designer Barbara Bates. I remember going to Barbara's shop when I was six years old. We would design purses and clothes for my dolls, and then she would help me sew and make them."

Mieka Joi initially launched her career as a stylist. She attended Clark University for mass media arts, majoring in public relations, marketing and advertising and began an internship at Roc-a-Wear during her sophomore year, assisting the district buyer for the brand in Atlanta. Her first business, "Socialite Styling," offered fashion, makeup, and hair consulting to everyone as well as celebrities that included tennis champion Serena Williams, reality TV star, Malaysia Pargo and athletes Derrick Rose and Carlos Boozer.

Mieka Joi has special plans closing out the year in celebration of her five-year milestone. December will see her hosting a "pop up fashion museum" for rap star Trina in Miami as well as the release of her unicorn influenced holiday line. Mieka is also planning to open her first stand-alone boutique in Chicago, to support her burgeoning online business.

While Rich Girl Candy's theme channels the essence of mythical creatures like unicorns and mermaids, Mieka continues to emerge as her own mythical figure, by providing fashion seekers Rich Girl Candy in all its many delightful flavors. Visit her rainbow collection at www.RichGirlCandy.com. Follow Rich Girl Candy on Instagram at @richgirlcandy; on Facebook at @Rich Girl Candy; on Twitter at @RichGirlCandy and on Pinterest at Rich Girl Candy.

