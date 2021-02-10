Fashion Designer, Niiamar, Launches Documentary on Prime Video

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion and costume designer, Niiamar, launches his debut documentary on Prime Video.

The documentary, dubbed NIIAMAR: It Is What It Is, captures the inspiring experiences and challenges faced by fashion and costume designer, Niiamar Felder. Poised for a breakthrough in the fashion industry, NIIAMAR showcases the entrepreneurial spirit of a trail blazing talent. In this 26-minute film narrative, Niiamar designs a Fall (2014) collection, with a host of friends, all adding High Passion and High Drama.

Niiamar is a graduate of Florida A&M University (FAMU) and has been a fashion and costume designer for over 13 years and has dressed the Who's, Who of social and entertainment illuminares. His designs have been showcased in New York Fashion Week, national television spots ( Lifetime's, 24 Hour Cat Walk, HollyScoop and CBS Sports, We Need To Talk) and a number of award winning Off- Broadway theatre productions. As a seasoned professional, Niiamar has seen the highs and the lows of the industry; however, this young designer, looking for a break, is determined to defy the odds.

Explaining his motivation for creating the documentary, Niiamar said: "I simply wanted to share my talent and designs. A calling card , that will hopefully lead to opportunities to expand the brand and to inspire others. I also think that it's necessary to share my challenges so that everyone knows just how much I work towards my dream and that I always seize an opportunity when it's presented to me."

Far from average, NIIAMAR is both a documentary and drama lover's dream. It offers great insight for aspiring designers and those with an eye and passion for fashion.

In fact, viewers are already weighing in on the film. One Prime Video viewer said: "NIIAMAR is such a great watch! He is hilarious and blunt-but most of all, highly knowledgeable and extremely talented. If you love fashion, you will love this documentary."

NIIAMAR is available for streaming on Prime Video in the US and UK. For further information or to start watching the documentary, visit: United States https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08T6F4D3W/

United Kingdom https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08T6FPCGY/

Learn more about Niiamar's work at https://www.niiamar.com .

