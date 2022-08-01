Fashion Designers of Latin America During New York Fashion Week September 2022

Designers from Latin America will showcase what New urban Sustainable Luxury is about

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion Designers of Latin America (FDLA) has announced the official schedule and participating fashion designers for the upcoming FDLA season during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) for its LIVE shows starting on September 12 through the 14, 2022. The schedule for SS/2023 FDLA shows will take place at its brand-new official location STUDIO 525, a luxurious street-level event venue for extraordinary branding, storytelling and celebration with flexibility of a white box space and the warmth of authentic history details. Studio 525 is located in the center of the historic West Chelsea Highline Arts District in New York City.

This season the FDLA fashion festivities will showcase a 3-days event with multiple shows including the launch of MARCAS LATAM (Brands of Latin America) newest FDLA project. MARCAS LATAM / Brands of Latin America is a sustainable-ethical Latin American finest e-commerce platform featuring the best products from artisan & emerging fashion designers curated by FDLA and exclusively made for MARCAS LATAM marketplace - ecommerce & Showroom in NYC.

"We believe the future of Fashion is LATAM! Now more than ever, consumers are choosing to support Latin America brands over big-box chains. There are millions of thriving fashion small businesses in Latin America and at MARCAS LATAM, we are empowering fashion designers' entrepreneurs around Latin America to grow their business and chase their dreams." Said Albania Rosario President & CEO at FDLA Group Inc. & Marcas Latam. View more at https://www.brandsoflatam.com/

Following the launch of Marcas Latam, FDLA continues the fashion festivities with an up-close in-person showcase featuring some of the best upcoming Latin-American Fashion Designers, headlined by Toribio&Donato from Costa Rica, CUBEL from Colombia and FDLA former honorary president and special guest Agatha Ruiz de la Prada.

"LATAM designers are an outstanding force in the world of fashion, and this new edition of FDLA will showcase must-follow brands and names from our region. I am honored to be witnessing the progress of FDLA, of the curatorial inclusive, diverse and sustainable approach they are following, and of the bright future ahead for the organization", said FDLA honorary president Jose Forteza.

These are some of the FDLA showcasing the Spring/Summer collections 2023:

Benito Fernandez – (Argentina), Carmen Seminario (Peru), Cubel Official (Colombia), Elan by Elan Footwear (Mexico), Elizabeth Munoz (Peru), Indira & Isidro Jewelry (Mexico), Toribio & Donato (Costa Rica), Virgilio Madinah (Colombia), Yosmany Larrea (Cuba)

To access the shows, go to www.fdla.co/access. Press accreditation opens on August 8th, until September 8th. Register early space is limited. www.fdla.co/press | Access photos here.

