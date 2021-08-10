Fashion Designers of Latin America Returns to New York Fashion Week LIVE Shows on September 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion Designers of Latin America (FDLA) has announced the official schedule and participating fashion designers for the upcoming FDLA season during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) for its LIVE shows in September. The Fall schedule for SS/2022 FDLA shows will take place during NYFW at its new location, Lavan541, an iconic, exceptional and luxury event venue, located in the heart of Chelsea at 541 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001. The event is produced in adherence to New York State Health Guidelines.

The fashion festivities will kick off with a virtual press conference taking place on Tuesday September 7th at 6:00 pm followed by an up-close in-person showcase featuring the best of Latin-American Fashion Designers with FDLA honorary president Agatha Ruiz de La Prada and special guest Custo Barcelona.

With current progress in the pace of vaccinations and the reopening of New York City, FDLA anticipates the week to feature a return to traditional in-person runway shows and a continuation of digital shows produced in adherence to New York State Health Guidelines. FDLA will require all participating staff, designers, models and all guests to be fully vaccinated.

"Anyone attending our shows will be asked to show proof of vaccination as we encourage and support the broader industry to follow suit and protect the wellbeing of our fashion community this season during the shows. We look forward to a strong coming back this fashion season and to celebrate the best of Latin American fashion in both physical and digital presentations," said Albania Rosario, Founder at FDLA.

FDLA is showcasing emergent designers Dante Luxury Footwear - Mexico, Dayana Leon - Venezuela Giannina Azar - Dominican Republic, Glenkora Comte - Ecuador, Indira & Isidro - Mexico, Jose Ventura - Dominican Republic, Leti Faviani - Chile, Paris Rodriguez - Colombia, Rosita Hurtado - Bolivia, Samantha Telfair - Puerto Rico, Yirko Sivirich - Peru, Yas Gonzalez - Cuba. Visit FDLA Designers to learn more.

The shows are by invitation only. Press accreditation opens on August 15, 2021. Register early as available space is limited due to NYSH Guidelines. View more at www.fdla.co

Access photos here.

