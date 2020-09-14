Fashion District Welcomes New Shops as it Celebrates its First Year of Successful Operations

Upon its July re-opening, two new tenants opened their doors: Industrious , The District's luxe coworking space featuring all-inclusive amenities, private and fully furnished offices, and conference rooms and Francesca's , a boutique-style women's apparel, accessories and gift purveyor.

Throughout its inaugural year, the District has become a second home to Philadelphians, hosting over two dozen community events and supporting more than 20 local artists and charitable organizations through its commitment to supporting the diverse community it serves.

Year 1 by the numbers:

Welcomed over 70 tenants

tenants Created nearly 1,000 jobs

jobs Welcomed an average of almost 700,000 visitors per open month

visitors per open month The District is currently 74% occupied with commitments for over 80% of the space.

From 9/18-9/20/2020, Fashion District's anniversary celebration will include:

Dynamic and brightly colored balloon garland inside the cube entrance.

A weekend of outdoor concerts hosted by REC Philly

A weekend of outdoor fitness classes Sponsored by Nike, offering special discounts to participants

A grand celebratory cake, baked by Tiffany's Bakery. Guests who show receipts over $25 can enjoy a free slice of cake

can enjoy a free slice of cake New art installations including a new mural installation, created on site by 3 Philadelphia artists, curated by Streets Dept's Conrad Benner and specially-designed, ever-inspiring messages from Amberella.

"The results from our first year, which included many obstacles, are a testimony to the power and success of this property. With over 80,000 square feet of new tenants opening following the pandemic closure, we expect occupancy, sales and traffic to continue to grow in the coming months as we return to normalcy," said Joseph F. Coradino, CEO of PREIT. "We have created a go-to destination for fashion and fun experiences that offers a unique combination of flagship, off-price, fast-fashion, traditional full price and branded outlet stores, a roadmap for successful projects going forward."

Fashion District Philadelphia is the first robust retail and entertainment offering of its kind in Downtown Philadelphia. Spanning three city blocks, The District will feature over 800,000 square feet of dynamic offerings including flagship, traditional full price, off-price and branded outlet retail, experiential dining and entertainment, along with public art and evolving cultural events. With a prime location in Center City, The District is just steps away from Philadelphia's historic district and connected to Reading Terminal, the Pennsylvania Convention Center and SEPTA's Jefferson station – a convenient, transit-oriented location offering accessibility for millions of Philadelphia residents, commuters and visitors. Additional information is available at www.fashiondistrictphiladelphia.com or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages innovative properties at the forefront of shaping consumer experiences through the built environment. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in densely-populated, high barrier-to-entry markets with tremendous opportunity to create vibrant multi-use destinations. Additional information is available at www.preit.com or on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast and in Arizona, Chicago and the New York Metro to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years, 2015-2019. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.macerich.com.

