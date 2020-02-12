Fashion Doll Brand I'M A GIRLY Shores In The US And Presents Their Newest Creation I'M A WOW

After a successful start into 2020 at the toy fair in Nuremberg, Germany, end of January, I'M A GIRLY is now moving on to the US. Now for the very first time, the Swiss toy brand will present their popular fashion dolls and styling heads in New York at the annual toy industry trade show, the NY Toy Fair. During five days, industry professionals, retailers, and press representatives have the chance to see, apart from the brand's regular line, the newest product I'M A WOW. A product that will enchant, especially in daylight. Intrigued?

Check out the I'M A GIRLY booth at the New York Toy Fair, February 22nd to 25th:

Javits Center, New York, Level 1 – Exhibit Hall 1E, booth 4129.

Launched in 2017, I'M A GIRLY established itself as one of the most innovative doll brands in the European toy industry after only two years. Since then, their fashion dolls and styling heads have been available at the imagirly.com online store and throughout Switzerland. In 2018/19, the brand expanded into the European fashion capitals of London, Berlin, and Paris and the products have been available since then at KaDeWe, Harrods and Hamleys, among others. "We are very proud to be part of these leading premium department stores. We try not only to present our products at our point of sales in the best way, but also to create a world that children can experience," says Theresia Le Battistini, founder and managing director of I'M A GIRLY.

GLOBAL EXPANSION

While their focus so far has been the European market, I'M A GIRLY will globally expand in 2020. It is going to be an exciting year for the young company from Switzerland: "We have been getting incredible reactions and endorsements in the past two years, from the "kid next door" to celebrities. Now, we are ready to cross the pond," says Daniel Ammerschuber, business development manager at I'M A GIRLY and former purchaser for toys and interior design at KaDeWe. Especially with their newest product line I'M A WOW, the company will be able to open up further markets.

For I'M A WOW, the team from I'M A GIRLY got help once again from their KIDS4KIDS design team and let children advise them. From the dolls' faces and hair to the outfits, everything is co-created by their junior designers.

KIDS4KIDS

When I'M A GIRLY was founded, the brand's own design team KIDS4KIDS was created at the same time. Consisting of a panel of boys and girls, the design team meets regularly to discuss and design new clothing and accessory collections. In addition to the existing KIDS4KIDS design team, other children also regularly get the chance to design new clothes and accessories to participate creatively in the design process. Through regular castings in the form of styling competitions at events and via social networks, young fans of the brand have the opportunity to actively influence future designs. In this way I'M A GIRLY can ensure that the products are tailored to children's needs.

I'M A GIRLY

In 2016, the young Swiss company Finfin AG created the brand I'M A GIRLY with the mission to create 'sustainability with style' and empower the creative youth. Their fashion dolls and styling heads encourage children to play creatively and help them to find their very own style. Finfin AG understands itself as a company with a social and ecological responsibility and therefore produces everything with high-quality and tested materials – Swiss design and Swiss quality standards. Co-created by the KIDS4KIDS design team, the brand hits the nerve of time, because children know best what they want.

