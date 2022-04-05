Fashion Environmentalist Runa Ray Shines a Spotlight on South Asian Female Innovators With a Brand New Podcast

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Asian fashion environmentalist Runa Ray is the latest addition to the Rukus Avenue Radio roster — Dash Radio's exclusive South Asian radio station and the #1 most listened to South Asian digital station in the world. Runa Ray will host Fashion Stories, a compelling podcast featuring female fashion changemakers, disruptors, and innovators who are uplifting and championing the global South Asian fashion community.

This unique show narrative is powered by Fashion Impact Fund, an NGO dedicated to supporting women entrepreneurs in transforming fashion for people and the planet. The charitable fund is committed to advancing women-led programs that harness education as a transformative tool to evolve an equitable, inclusive, and regenerative fashion ecosystem.

Fashion Stories will share how we can act to drive change together, and the role of fashion in achieving a better world. Tweet this

"We are excited and proud to have Runa Ray join us at Rukus Avenue Radio and I am personally inspired by her mission to highlight and advocate for designers and entrepreneurs in the space of fashion sustainability," says Anchal Chand, President of Rukus Avenue Music Group. "Fashion Stories in partnership with Fashion Impact Fund has great potential to build community, uplift the masses, and spread awareness about the fashion industry: while offering tools and alternatives on how we can evolve the current system to ensure a brighter future."

Through the journey of Fashion Stories, Runa Ray showcases the stories of incredible women making a difference in their respective fields of fashion and sustainability and the important role they play in impacting change for the future of fashion and women entrepreneurs, echoing the ethos of social and environmental justice.

Some of Ray's exclusive interviews will showcase notable female fashionistas and environmentalists from South Asian countries including Nepal, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Some of the personalities include:

Afsana Ferdousi , Fashion Designer and Founder, Afsana Ferdousi

, Fashion Designer and Founder, Anuje Farhung, Designer, Creator, Educator & Founder, House of Farhung

Bandana Tewari, Fashion Journalist & Sustainability Activist

Huma Adnan , Creative Director, FNK Asia

, Creative Director, FNK Asia Josie Mackenzie , Founding Director, AMMA Natural Textiles

, Founding Director, AMMA Natural Textiles Lonali Rodrigo, Founder & Designer, House of Lonali

Madhu Vaishnav , Founder & Director, Institute for Philanthropy & Humanitarian Development and Saheli Women

, Founder & Director, Institute for Philanthropy & Humanitarian Development and Mingma Sherpa, Founder, Paila Shoes

Nawshin Kahir , Creative Director, Aranya Crafts

, Creative Director, Sajna Jirel , Executive Director, Hatti Hatti

"I am absolutely thrilled to host Fashion Stories on Rukus Avenue Radio and take listeners into the world of sustainable fashion as experienced by female changemakers", says Runa Ray. "The show will share how we can act now to drive change together and the role of fashion in achieving a better world. Thank you to the Fashion Impact Fund for the opportunity to share this narrative."

Designed for anyone with an affinity for South Asian culture, Rukus Avenue Radio listeners can expect to be entertained, inspired, and informed, especially with impactful social issues affecting the world we live in. Rukus Avenue Radio can be heard 24-7 through the Dash Radio app available on iOS, Android, and at DashRadio.com. Dash Radio is currently the world's largest all-original digital broadcaster, with over 80 curator-championed stations and a monthly audience of over 10 million listeners.

Tune in on April 5, 2022, at 3 pm PST, for the worldwide premiere of Fashion Stories hosted by Runa Ray on Rukus Avenue Radio, and catch her show on a weekly basis every Tuesday at 3 pm PST.

For more about Fashion Stories visit: https://sustainablefashionworkshop.com/fashion-stories & Fashion Impact Fund www.fashionimpactfund.org

For Rukus Avenue Radio's official website, visit www.rukusavenueradio.com

Media Contact Info

Raoul Juneja

[email protected]

203-524-6263

