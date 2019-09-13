Fashion Fair Beauty Brand For Sale

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a leading intellectual property advisory firm specializing in the valuation and sale of intangible assets, has been retained by Miriam R. Stein, the chapter 7 trustee of Johnson Publishing Company, LLC, to run the sale process for the Fashion Fair beauty brand and related intellectual property assets, including trademarks, domain names and social media assets. Fashion Fair was founded by Eunice W. Johnson, the creator of the Ebony Fashion Fair Show, when she noticed models in the show were mixing foundations to create the right blend to match their hues.

Gabe Fried, CEO of Hilco Streambank, remarked, "Fashion Fair was developed at a time when the leading beauty brands did not make products which met the needs of African American women. Mrs. Johnson, ever the entrepreneur, developed and cultivated the Fashion Fair brand to a highly devoted audience. Eventually, the brand expanded its product lines to address the needs of many other women of color, vaulting the brand to the global stage."

The brand sold beauty products in high-end department stores throughout the U.S., internationally, and through FashionFair.com. At its peak, the brand generated over $56 million in wholesale sales.

Fried added, "The unique story behind the Fashion Fair beauty brand has contributed to the strong affinity of its customers, many of whom had been buying Fashion Fair beauty products for over 10 years."

Offers for the Fashion Fair brand assets are due on October 24, 2019, and an auction will be held on October 28, 2019.

