Fashion, Family & FLAVORS Celebrating 30 Years of 5001 FLAVORS and 10 Years of Harlem Haberdashery

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, the family behind 5001 FLAVORS and Harlem Haberdashery are celebrating two amazing anniversaries – 30 Years of 5001 FLAVORS and 10 Years of Harlem Haberdashery. In honor of the celebratory year, the family has upcoming collaborative partnerships with The Museum at FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology) and Museum of the City of New York.

Entrance of Harlem Haberdashery / Driely Vieira Harlem Haberdashery/5001 FLAVORS Partners

"The Museum at FIT (MFIT) is thrilled by the recent donation from 5001 FLAVORS, which represents Guy and Sharene Wood's significant influence on fashion, hip hop style, and popular culture. These pieces will be prominently featured in the upcoming exhibition Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous: FiFty Years of Hip Hop Style (opening January 2023), and will be a part of MFIT's permanent Hip Hop Style Archive. Preserving these fashion objects ensures that scholars, researchers, and future MFIT exhibition audiences can access 5001 FLAVORS's one-of-a-kind creations, which have helped shape and tell the story of hip hop style and American culture," says Elizabeth Way, Associate Curator, The Museum at FIT.

Pivoting and growing both their fashion and retail businesses through the pandemic and ever-changing New York City makes 2022 a sweet year to celebrate the two anniversaries.

"We are honored to celebrate these milestone anniversaries, proud to have expanded into our various lifestyles brands and excited to see what's next for 5001 FLAVORS, Harlem Haberdashery and the #FirstFamilyOfFashion," says Sharene Wood, President & CEO of 5001 FLAVORS and Harlem Haberdashery.

Sharene and her husband Guy Wood, Sr. along with partners Kells Barnett, Louis Johnson Jr., Ashlee Muhammad and Guy Wood, Jr. will commemorate these special anniversaries the following in-person and virtual activations and events (with more to be announced):

Harlem Haberdashery presents The Harlem Derby

Harlem Haberdashery, 245 Lenox Ave at 122 St., NYC

Saturday, May 7, 2022 | 3 - 9 PM

Free | 21+ over with ID to receive Maker's Mark® cocktails

Inspired by the Kentucky Derby, Harlem Haberdashery will welcome elected officials, celebs and notables to celebrate their award-winning and critically-acclaimed boutique being a pillar of community, culture and commerce for 10 years. The public event encourages all to look their Derby best while enjoying cocktails sponsored by Maker's Mark®*, light bites and fun photos from day to night including their legendary brownstone group photo!

NYCxDESIGN Self-Guided Tours

Harlem Haberdashery, 245 Lenox Ave. at 122 St., NYC 10027

May 10 - 20th

Free

Harlem Haberdashery will participate in the 10th annual NYC x DESIGN. NYCxDESIGN's Self-Guided Journeys is an interactive online platform that uncovers the engine of creativity across New York City's five boroughs–featuring design studios, architectural facades, cultural institutions, creative landmarks, restaurants, and more.

Cocktails & Culture

Museum of the City of New York , 1220 Fifth Ave. at 104th St., NYC

Thursday, June 16, 2022 | 6 - 9 PM

Free

In celebration of Harlem Haberdashery's 10th anniversary, their lifestyle brand extension HH Bespoke Spirits , the award-winning craft spirits collection, will be the featured spirits during MCNY Juneteenth inspired public program. The evening will feature HH Bespoke Spirits complimentary tasting (6-7 PM) and craft cocktails throughout the evening.

Uptown Bounce! Summer Stylin' featuring 5001 FLAVORS

Museum of the City of New York , 1220 Fifth Ave. at 103rd Street

Thursday, July 21 | 6 - 9 PM

Free

To celebrate 30 years of 5001 FLAVORS, MCNY welcomes back 5001 FLAVORS to feature six live mannequins wearing 5001 FLAVORS ensembles created within their illustrious 30-year career. The evening will consist of a soundscape featuring 5001 FLAVORS artists played by Mobile Monday's DJ Misbehaviour with cocktails served throughout the evening.

Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style

The Museum at FIT, 27th and Seventh Ave., NYC

January 2023

5001 FLAVORS will be featured in this groundbreaking, free exhibition that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip hop by examining the roots and history of hip hop fashion from its inception to the present time. Co-curated by hip hop style scholar and journalist, FIT professor Elena Romero and MFIT assistant curator Elizabeth Way.

