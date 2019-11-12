Fashion For Good: Houston Hosts "Haute Dogs & Fancy Cats" Benefiting Rescued Pets Movement

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescued Pets Movement Inc. (RPM), the largest homeless animal rehabilitation and transport nonprofit in the United States, today announced that Fashion For Good: Houston will be hosting "Haute Dogs & Fancy Cats," a fashion show benefiting RPM. The event will be held on Thursday, November 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Silver Street Studios. Tickets are available at https://houston.fashionforgood.co/tickets/. Individual tickets range from $45 to $175, and sponsorships range from $750 to $40,000.

The runway show will feature RPM supporters, social influencers, and models walking with their own pets (or with an RPM rescue dog if they choose) down the runway. Each "RPM HERO" will be dressed by a local Houston designer or store. This Fashion For Good event creates funds and awareness for RPM, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal rescue organization that has saved over 38,000 lives, making new beginnings possible for homeless pets around Houston.

Matt Swinney, CEO of Fashion For Good, said, "Fashion For Good: Houston 2019 is incredibly excited to launch the first annual 'Haute Dogs & Fancy Cats' benefiting Rescued Pets Movement. Haute Dogs combines animal rescue with fashion––bringing the catwalk (err, dogwalk) to Houston. While our past fashion show productions have partnered with charities and sustainable designers, Haute Dogs is a unique and fun platform to raise money for Rescued Pets Movement, an incredible nonprofit that has saved over 38,000 homeless animals since 2013. Tickets, sponsorships and runway appearances are still available."

Laura Hanley Carlock, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of RPM, added, "We are so grateful to Fashion For Good for shining a light on Houston's homeless animal problem and supporting RPM's efforts to save as many animals as possible. They have produced a fabulous fashion show with some of the hottest Houston designers and stores. You and your pup (or an RPM pup) can take to the runway, or if you don't want to strut your stuff on the catwalk, you are guaranteed a great time, especially in the VIP Lounge. You will also have the opportunity to mingle with some of RPM's biggest supporters––some of whom you've seen on TV!"

"Haute Dogs & Fancy Cats" is sure to be a tail-wagging success thanks to our models (committed to date): KPRC's Taniya Wright & Tex, Ana Strouse & Africa, Lauren Varnado & Maverick, Hanley Carlock & Emery, Carla Powers & Buddy Holly, Thomas Monses & Pancho, Alessandra Madrid & Goose, Sneha Desai & Koda, Cari Shoemate & Smudge, Sabrina Rivera & Webster, Valerie Carmona & Maggie, Ashley Whitworth-Stich & Sugar Lips, Logan Lester & Henry, Maelia Salcines & Boscoe, Natalia Castillo (Director of Miss Houston Latina) & RPM Dog, Susana Tapias (Miss Houston Latina) & RPM Dog, Violeta Cuevas (Miss Teen Houston Latina) & RPM Dog, Tiffani Price & Nick, Leia Crowe & Haylow, and Julia Davila & RPM Dog. For more information about modeling with your pup (or a rescue dog from RPM), contact matt@fashionforgood.co.

Tickets start at $45 for general admission, with limited tickets available for VIP seating and group sections. Each VIP guest will receive access to the VIP Lounge with complimentary food, drinks, and premium seating for the show. Modeling and non-modeling VIP ticket packages include:

"Walk the dogwalk with your pup!" Or, "Walk the dogwalk with one of our amazing rescues!" ~ $2,500 for 8 VIP tickets (or $4,000 for 16 guests), 2 bottles of champagne, and a VIP gift for each guest. "Thanks, but please don't make me walk the runway!" ~ $2,000 for 8 VIP tickets, 2 bottles of champagne, and a VIP gift for each guest.

RPM is grateful for the tremendous support of Fashion For Good and its 2019 sponsors, including Lincoln, Dripping Springs Vodka, Sweat 1000 Houston Heights, McKool Smith, Houston Galveston Real Estate, Amberleaf, BedHead Pajamas/ Lounge Dog, Láro, Baus Noir, The Elizabeth Purpich Collection, Abajas Boutique, and other friends of RPM. For high-profile, custom sponsorship packages, please contact Matt Swinney at matt@fashionforgood.co.

There will also be pop-up vendor shops, including Amberleaf, Up Fuse, Sapana, Slightly Sarcastic, 1st Rodeo Collars, Le Bougie Noire Candle Box, Cassandra Collections, Láro, and Skoah Oak Forest. The VIP reception begins at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the fashion show begins at 8:00 p.m. Leading up to and during the show, festivities include a live auction and a wine pull.

About Rescued Pets Movement Inc.

Rescued Pets Movement Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides a second chance for thousands of homeless dogs and cats through rescue, rehabilitation, and transport to forever homes in communities throughout the Country that have a demand for adoptable pets. Since September 2013, RPM has saved the lives of over 38,000 homeless animals. RPM partners with reputable rescue groups across the United States and Canada in areas where there is a need for adoptable pets and transports the animals to these organizations using its own vans and drivers. These pets are given veterinary care and are then temporarily placed in foster homes until they are ready for transport to their forever homes.

About Fashion For Good

Fashion For Good (FFG), the leading fashion event producer in Texas and beyond, believes fashion is for everyone and looks for the best in sustainable, inclusive, unique fashion brands that "do good." FFG emphasizes emerging and established designers and is changing the conversation about what it means to be a runway model. Runway models should reflect that too, so FFG promotes models of all shapes, sizes, ages, races, genders, and ability levels. We partner with and/or feature nonprofit organizations and sustainable and ethical labels that strive to be more socially responsible and make a less negative footprint on the world around us. For more information about Fashion For Good, please visit: www.fashionforgood.co

