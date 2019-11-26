Fashion Icon Launches Gatsby's: A Custom Attire Option for Fashion-Forward Men From Six-Months to 6-XL

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For lovers of classic fiction, the name Gatsby immediately conjures up visions of luxury, fabulous parties and a persona larger than life itself. And that is exactly what celebrated British designer, Shahpari, had in mind when she launched her new business this fall, aptly named Gatsby's . The online collection for fathers and sons offers a selection of monogrammed made-to-measure shirts along with polo shirts and boxers.

Gatsby's

And Shahpari knows a bit about the Gatsby lifestyle. She was born into fashion as the daughter of the founder of Shi Cashmere, makers of the most sought-after knitwear in the industry. It was there and at the prestigious Central Saint Martin's School of Art in London that she perfected her skills. Her subsequent career took on a life of its own, earning her a fashion ambassadorship by the British government and attracting A-list clients like Madonna, Julia Roberts and Nicole Kidman who were drawn to her design aesthetic. Shahpari describes that signature design style as a subtle fusion of East meets West with understated, clean lines and neutral tones. She was, in fact, inspired to start the Gatsby's men's collection when designing cashmeres for some of her celebrity clients, including Eric Clapton and the late David Bowie.

"Gatsby's is about the individual client's comfort and fit. We customize each client's order for overall sizing with attention to the collars and cuffs and offer monogramming," explained Shahpari. "We cater to fashion-forward gentlemen and successful businessmen. When you work long hours and interact with high profile clients, you need to portray a certain image as well as look and feel your absolute best all day and evening – as well as on weekends. Customization and classic look are essential for this caliber of customer."

Gatsby's products are individually made to the client's measurements from sizes 6-months to 6-XL by European master craftsmen. The business ensures that its shirts and boxers are derived from high-end tailored Italian fabrics using ethical design and production practices. VIP delivery of one to two weeks is also available for rush orders.

"Because we offer sizes from six-months to 6-XL, our clients can purchase the same styles for themselves and their mini-me, which is an especially fun look for holidays," she added.

Unlike the Jay Gatsby of fiction, however, central to Gatsby's mission is a focus on philanthropy. 15 percent of sales are donated to two charities that Shahpari holds dear: The Dog Trust – which focuses on rehoming dogs in need – and Buses4Homeless – which refurbishes decommissioned buses into spaces where the homeless can sleep, get meals and access other services such as counseling and training to learn skills to help them with employment opportunities.

