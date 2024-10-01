Fashion Industry Vet Launches Post-Mastectomy Lingerie Brand

After 15 years as a top product development consultant, Melanie DiSalvo launches nu:titty to create beautiful post-surgery undergarments helping women to feel comfortable and confident after mastectomy.

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion manufacturing veteran Melanie DiSalvo has created her first brand, nu:titty, a lingerie line for mastectomy recipients launching with bras created especially to be worn during post-mastectomy recovery.

DiSalvo has spent over fifteen years consulting on supply chain, product development and ethical manufacturing for designers including Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren, and Tory Burch, and giants like Macy's, Walmart and Target.

Dowry wears the Cool Contours bra. After her bilateral mastectomy, Dowry chose an implant reconstruction. Lilith wears the Supportive Breast Friend bra. After her bilateral mastectomy, Lilith chose DIEP reconstruction.

In 2023, DiSalvo underwent a prophylactic bilateral mastectomy, and struggled to find intimates she could wear after her procedure that still made her feel like herself.

"To be candid, women getting a mastectomy are losing a piece of themselves, not just physically but emotionally," said DiSalvo. "For many of these women, shopping for a new bra begins to feel symbolic of the loss of femininity they are feeling. I created nu:titty, based on my own struggle and desire to just want to feel 'normal' again through the surgery process.".

nu:titty is launching with three styles, all with front closures and the proper compression needed for most patients postoperative. The bras are designed to prevent elastic digging or poking into sensitive healing skin while allowing for more stretching and breathability than other sports bras or compression bras. In addition to being designed for comfort and optimal healing, nu:titty's bras are designed to be cute, cut like a regular bralette or tank top, and make the wearer feel like herself, in a bra she's choosing.

Each bra comes with a pair of matching underwear to complete the experience of shopping for a lingerie set.

To keep in line with the high-quality, luxe lingerie feel of the bras, nu:titty's launch campaign was all shot by renowned fashion photographer Erez Sabag, featuring three models who have all had different types of breast reconstructions post-mastectomy, demonstrating how nu:titty will fit - and look great on - any chest.

The models featured in their campaign include Lilith, who received a DIEP Flap Surgery; Dowry, who has implants; and Zandra, who has 3D nipple tattoos.

nu:titty's next collection will be released in November, expanding into additional styles to be worn at different stages in recovery.

ABOUT MELANIE DISALVO

Melanie DiSalvo is a Fashion Consultant who specializes in apparel manufacturing and supply chain. After 15 years creating products for companies like Macy's, Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren and dozens more, she launched her own brand. Melanie had a bilateral mastectomy in 2023 and the lack of comfortable and feminine post-op bras inspired her to create them on her own. Utilizing her extensive supply chain knowledge and personal experience, Melanie created nu:titty.

Prior to starting nu:titty, Melanie worked as a Director of Product Development for major retailers like Walmart and Target. She left her position to found virtue + vice to educate small brands and consumers on what she learned about the mass supply chain and how to choose the best partners for their brands and the environment.

