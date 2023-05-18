Fashion Influencer and Designer Carla Rockmore Launches Summer Staples Capsule Collection

Carla Rockmore Designs LLC

18 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

DALLAS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fashion influencer, designer and social media sensation Carla Rockmore announces today the launch of her new Summer Staples Capsule Collection. The line marks Carla's first clothing capsule collection available to shop exclusively on her website www.carlarockmore.com.

Photo Credit: Stewart Cohen
Photo Credit: Stewart Cohen

The collection is comprised of three versatile shirt and shirt dress pieces designed by Carla, including the Essential Fitted Shirt, the Day-to-Day Applique Shirt and the Everyday Everywhere Shirt Dress. They are available in various colors with prices ranging from $79 to $119. The collection is a result of Carla's over thirty-year design career and interactions with her more than two million followers who have been asking her for years to release her own collection.

"My followers are always asking my advice on how to style wardrobe staples for different occasions, so that is what inspired me to release this capsule collection. When I began designing it, I had one goal: to share with my community the essential classic pieces that anchor my wardrobe," said Carla. "These are the shapes and silhouettes I lean into time and time again. These three essential styles are made of high-quality, 100% cotton poplin, in delicious colors anyone can wear, and are available at an accessible price. The pieces are meant to serve as a canvas which you can adorn with your own personal style."

The collection is available to shop now on www.carlarockmore.com, with international shipping available for many countries. Carla previously launched her eponymous jewelry collection earlier this year, with many styles selling out within days.

About Carla Rockmore:
Carla Rockmore is a fashion designer, influencer and social media sensation. Carla joined TikTok during the pandemic and has amassed more than two million followers across channels since her first video went viral in May 2021. Her career in fashion spans over 30 years designing clothing and accessories in Montreal, Toronto and Amsterdam while traveling the world. Her design business was put on hold at the beginning of the pandemic due to travel restrictions, and she began sharing her fashion expertise and signature styling tips on social media. She has since become one of the most respected fashion influencers, known for her eclectic looks and styling tricks, joyful personality, endless baubles and notably the way she highlights and embraces age with confidence. Her content is aspirational yet accessible and her uniquely fearless approach to fashion is inspirational and relatable to her followers of all ages. She has appeared on The TODAY Show and Access Hollywood and was named #53 on People Magazine's 100 Reasons to Love America in 2022. Carla was born in Montreal, Québec and currently resides in Dallas, Texas. Follow her on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Joey Monroe
[email protected] 

SOURCE Carla Rockmore Designs LLC

