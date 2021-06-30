Fashion Legend April Walker Joins VIDSIG

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live, global video chat platform VIDSIG announced earlier today that legendary hip hop fashion designer April Walker had joined its rapidly expanding community of artists and experts.

Legendary fashion designer April Walker is now available for live, one-to-one, video chats on VIDSIG. VIDSIG's College Experience Experts program has spread to hundreds of schools throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

Walker – a female whose reputation is laden with "firsts" – helped create the multi-billion dollar streetwear industry through her brand, Walker Wear, and as the first woman in the industry, was one of the first to dominate in urban menswear, securing celebrity endorsements from such legends as Tupac, Notorious B.I.G, and others. Her brand was also one of the earliest to open distribution doors and command millions of dollars in sales, and the Walker Wear lifestyle brand still thrives today.

"We are once again humbled by having another cultural luminary such as April Walker join the VIDSIG community," stated Jonathan Yarnold, Chief Executive Officer of VIDSIG. "She's been a powerhouse throughout her entire career and has led the way on so many fronts – and to be able to offer access to such exceptional talent is another unprecedented and surreal moment for us."

Aspiring fashion designers, entrepreneurs, and individuals also seeking health and wellness guidance can now connect with Walker on VIDSIG.com and glean some of the most highly sought-after advice in the industry. With the addition of Walker, VIDSIG's profile continues to rise with the onslaught of hundreds of talent applications besieging the VIDSIG talent review team.

"VIDSIG's growth is eye-popping," stated Chief Creative Consultant Michael Berrin, AKA M.C. Serch. "It appears that the word is out and VIDSIG is the real deal," said Serch. "People's lives all around the world are changing within minutes on VIDSIG every day, and it's awe-inspiring to be a part of it."

In addition to April Walker, Serch, future NBA lottery pick Jonathan Kuminga, and many others, VIDSIG is also in the midst of a viral sensation with its College Experience Experts program which has grown to over 150 schools throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada.

To download the new VIDSIG app, visit the App Store.

To learn more about VIDSIG, visit https://vidsig.com/.

CONTACT: MELISSA KRESS, MEDIA RELATIONS

[email protected], 415.917.9710

SOURCE VIDSIG

Related Links

https://vidsig.com/

