Fashion Meets Empowerment: Anne Klein Debuts 2024 Fall Campaign Featuring Sara Sampaio and Camila Coelho

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anne Klein, the iconic American fashion brand, debuts its newest campaign featuring models and style "Anne-bassadors" Sara Sampaio and Camila Coelho. With the heartbeat of New York City serving as a backdrop, the bold, elegant imagery speaks to the timeless sophistication of Anne Klein. From morning coffee runs framed by the cityscape, to commanding the boardroom, Sara and Camila effortlessly embody the versatility of Anne Klein's Fall / Holiday 2024 collection.

Anne Klein Debuts 2024 Fall Campaign Featuring Sara Sampaio. Anne Klein Debuts 2024 Fall Campaign Featuring Camila Coelho.

Inspired by a "Day in the Life" of the Anne Klein woman, the Fall / Holiday 2024 collection seamlessly transitions her look from day to night through a broad assortment of statement pieces that unapologetically exude confidence and timeless style. Featuring super luxurious knits, timeless tailored separates, exquisite handbags, shoes, jewelry and watches, the collection offers essentials for every woman's wardrobe.

Portuguese supermodel, actress, and entrepreneur, Sara Sampaio reflects Anne Klein's stylish versatility. "Anne Klein's commitment to dressing modern working super women resonates with me," says Sampaio, "It's an honor to be part of this legendary brand." Sampaio will soon be seen portraying Eve Teschmacher in the upcoming film Superman: Legacy, set for release next summer.

Camila Coelho is a Brazilian-American fashion and beauty personality, digital creator and entrepreneur known for her authentic and resilient spirit. "Anne Klein resonates with me because it empowers me to look and feel my best in every situation, whether I'm in a business meeting, on the go or managing life as a wife and mom," states Coelho.

The campaign is a tribute to the multi-hyphenated woman in all her glory, captured by leading female photographer and art director Adrienne Raquel. She creates each frame to inspire and empower — reminding women everywhere that they can conquer the world in style.

"Throughout history, the Anne Klein brand has championed change agents in the world of fashion, and this year, we are thrilled to feature #Annebassadors, Sara Sampaio and Camila Coelho," said Jameel Spencer, Chief Marketing Officer, Fashion & Athletic Verticals, at WHP Global, which owns the Anne Klein brand. "Both of Hispanic heritage, they are breaking through the industry with extraordinary influence and grace. Their achievements embody the bold spirit and transformative power that Anne Klein has always stood for."

Complementing the campaign is a captivating short film offering an immersive view into the lives of modern women. Sampaio and Coelho showcase strength, grace, and unwavering style. Anne Klein's Fall / Holiday 20224 campaign celebrates not just what you wear, but how you wear it.

To shop ANNE KLEIN's new Fall / Holiday 2024 Collection and see more looks from the campaign, visit www.AnneKlein.com. You can also shop the latest Anne Klein products in-store at Macy's and online at Macys.com.

Link to campaign video and high-resolution campaign images are available HERE.

About Anne Klein

At Anne Klein, our mission has always been equal parts image – serving working women around the world with classic American style – and impact – supporting the causes and communities she holds dear and empowering her ability to make positive change in the world. Our mission was born from Anne herself: "Clothes won't change the world. The women who wear them will." Today, the Anne Klein brand continues to outfit the women who make an impact on the world with products sold in nearly 100 countries. For more information and to join the Anne Klein Insider's Club, visit www.anneklein.com, and follow @AnneKlein on Facebook and @AnneKleinOfficial on Instagram.

Media Contact :

Colette Landi Sipperly

[email protected]

(917) 767-9796

SOURCE Anne Klein