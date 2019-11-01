Fashion Meets Flower with Holt Renfrew x Tokyo Smoke Holiday Collaboration

The Tokyo Smoke and Holt Renfrew brand intersection offers a unique and groundbreaking opportunity for both retailers, who share the same approach to thoughtful and intentional design. Celebrating the feeling of a true Canadian winter, two special edition products were born: the Catch All Tray and the Storage Jar, both featuring Holt Renfrew's Holiday Toile print inspired by a winter wonderland. The special edition products will be accompanied by a curated selection of Tokyo Smoke's best selling design and fashion forward accessories, suited for every type of cannabis user, from beginners to connoisseurs.

"This collaboration was an incredible opportunity for two seemingly diverse worlds to collide—Tokyo Smoke as a newcomer in the nascent legal recreational cannabis industry, and Holt's as an established and highly esteemed fashion retailer," said Berkeley Poole, VP & Creative Director, Tokyo Smoke Brands. "We share a love for design, beauty and luxury in every experience. This collaboration allows us to introduce Tokyo Smoke to consumers in a way that sparks interest and curiosity. Our chic accessories will make any home warmer this season, perhaps for new customers who may not have considered cannabis as part of their holiday celebrations in the past."

Tokyo Smoke has been working to change the perception of cannabis use through thoughtfully designed products, education-led events and immersive retail experiences. This collaboration is another stepping stone in shifting the narrative and allowing the brand to continue educating Canadians.

Reflective of Tokyo Smoke's retail locations, the pop-ups will be a sensory experience: bright and spacious with items intentionally displayed. Holt Renfrew associates will be on-site to walk guests through each accessory, educating them on tailored experiences for their specific needs.

The Vancouver pop-up, located at 737 Dunsmuir Street, opens Friday November 1, 2019. Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre pop-up, located at 3401 Dufferin St., opens Saturday, November 2, 2019. Both locations will welcome consumers who are 19 years of age or older until December 31, 2019.

About Tokyo Smoke

Tokyo Smoke is an award-winning, design-focused, legal cannabis brand and retailer who believes that cannabis is good and that consumers' shopping experiences should be nothing short of great. Tokyo Smoke has 7 retail stores across Canada and 3 coffee shops. For more information please visit www.tokyosmoke.com

About Holt Renfrew

Celebrating an over 180-year heritage, Holt Renfrew is recognized worldwide for an inspired shopping experience. Founded in 1837 as a modest hat shop, Holt Renfrew would soon become a purveyor of fashion to Her Majesty Queen Victoria. In the 1930s, Holt Renfrew began to establish exclusive accounts with leading European designers, hosting Monsieur Christian Dior himself in 1947 as he launched his "New Look". After many years of foreign ownership Holt Renfrew was acquired in 1986 by W. Galen and the Hon. Hilary M. Weston. Under Weston ownership Holt Renfrew has become Canada's destination for luxury retail. Visit us at www.holtrenfrew.com.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NYSE:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp and cannabis device company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms, as well as medical devices through Canopy Growth's subsidiary, Storz & Bickel GMbH & Co. KG. From product and process innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion for leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis company one product, site and country at a time. Canopy Growth has operations in over a dozen countries across five continents.

Canopy Growth's medical division, Spectrum Therapeutics is proudly dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, conducting robust clinical research, and furthering the public's understanding of cannabis, and has devoted millions of dollars toward cutting edge, commercializable research and IP development. Spectrum Therapeutics sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification Spectrum system as well as single cannabinoid Dronabinol under the brand Bionorica Ethics.

Canopy Growth operates retail stores across Canada under its award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners. Tweed is a globally recognized cannabis brand which has built a large and loyal following by focusing on quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

From our historic public listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange to our continued international expansion, pride in advancing shareholder value through leadership is engrained in all we do at Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth has established partnerships with leading sector names including cannabis icons Snoop Dogg and Seth Rogen, breeding legends DNA Genetics and Green House Seeds, and Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands, to name but a few. Canopy Growth operates eleven licensed cannabis production sites with over 10.5 million square feet of production capacity, including over one million square feet of GMP certified production space. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com

