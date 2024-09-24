Fashion Meets Self-Defense: HERO® Non-Lethal Partners with MICHE® Handbags

Salt Lake City, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HERO Defense Systems and MICHE® are empowering women in everyday life by bringing together compact and concealable non-lethal defense with iconic interchangeable handbags and accessories designed for women, by women. The two companies are co-marketing their products to provide women and their families with stylish and non-lethal conceal carry weapons they can bring anywhere.

Redefining Safety with Revolutionary Products

HERO® non-lethal devices next to a MICHE® customizable handbag. A woman pulls her HERO® 2020 from her MICHE handbag.

HERO® has gained recognition in the self-defense industry with their uniquely designed non-lethal defense tools. Described as the #1 compact and concealable option with interchangeable cartridges, HERO® products have won multiple awards for their patented, powerful devices. Thousands of families trust HERO® products like AIIRO® and HERO® 2020 to defend loved ones while avoiding the dilemmas posed by lethal firearms.

On the fashion side, MICHE® has built international success with their interchangeable handbags. Their fashionable PRIMA and DEMI handbags now offer interior concealed-carry options for HERO® devices. Over-the-shoulder strap and traditional handles provide easy access to self-defense, while keeping items organized. Zipper closure, reinforced base, and metal hardware ensure contents are secure and safe, while customizable outer designs allow a variety of options for every occasion.

MICHE® owner, Angelique Parsons, said "MICHE® is thrilled to reinforce our legacy and officially introduce our concealed-carry interchangeable handbags for women who want to protect themselves. We've spent the last two years listening to customers and creating a brand that reflects how women want to dress for modern life. We're excited to partner with HERO® and give our ladies the opportunity to carry non-lethal weapons no matter where they go, and most importantly, to be safe."

"Together our mission is to provide fashionable-life-style-solutions that inspire our customers to develop a 'Conceal and Carry' way of thinking" says David Clemons, CEO of HERO®. "It's a synergy that enhances both our brands, while furthering our goal to save lives."

More information about the partnership can be found on the respective websites for HERO® and MICHE®.

