Fashion, Money, and Love in 2022 Through the Eyes of an Astrologer Who Foresaw the Crisis of 2020

MOSCOW, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Besides predicting our destiny, it's hard to believe the stars can also influence everything else on Earth including fashion according to astrologer and author Tatiana Borsch.

"Planets Jupiter and Saturn are the main celestial reference points for fashion," said Borsch. For most of the year, Jupiter will be in Pisces, which is a water sign. That means its colors of blue, blues shades, purple, violet, green, and silver will be popular fashion themes."



For more than 30 years, Tatiana Borsch has been a renowned Russian astrologer, writer, and award-winning documentary film producer. Tatiana has an outstanding track record as a professional astrologer and has made guest appearances on many popular television shows. Tatiana recently published Complete Astrological Planner & Diary 2022. The book gives readers insights into what lies ahead in the upcoming year and more than that - it's an effective tool to manage your time, set goals, and make plans while using the influence of the planets and cosmos to get the most out of your self-care.

Borsch is a popular Russian astrologer known for her accurate predictions. She accurately predicted the current global economic crisis and sudden events of 2020 in a 2019 SWAAY Magazine article.

It's also an astrological guide on how to interpret transiting aspects. Here, you'll find descriptions of the planetary and lunar aspects, the positions of the planets, zodiac signs, houses and lunar days. You'll also discover how to apply these factors to your personal horoscope.

Jupiter won't be alone in Pisces, as Neptune will also tag along to form the biggest astrological event of the year on April 12, 2022. This is a rare conjunction that occurs once every 13 years.

Neptune tends to dissolve and blur, and that means soft, vague shades of blue, purple, and green will come into fashion. Transparent and unobtrusive clothing will be stylish, and translucent fabrics and lace should look spectacular and be in demand.

Neptune also rules the arts. We could see incredible films, music productions, and paintings, and many art pieces will also have a space or maritime theme.

"The year will have a nautical theme. That means different T-shirts, such as nautical striped shirts, various nautical caps, and other things associated with the sea will be popping up. Fans of pearls can finally flaunt their jewels, as pearls will be 2022's most fashionable jewelry," said Borsch.

Light, airy dresses that flow in the breeze will stay popular throughout 2022. These are great choices for the office or something a little more casual. Long and medium-length mermaid-like hairstyles will also be the rage.

For your makeup, the stars predict soft, natural translucent themes.

Saturn is also in Aquarius during 2022, which is a strong position for the planet. It will influence the rebirth of long-forgotten suits and dresses from the past. Accented shoulders, cuffs, frills, and draperies will likely come back into fashion. Suede and leather goods are in fashion once again.

Money

Money is governed by Taurus, and Uranus has been sitting comfortably in the sign for three years. It's not going to leave Taurus in 2022. That means the entire financial system will continue to transform. Between August 2022 and March 2023, be careful with your money.

Love

Relationships that form in 2022, especially in the first half of the year, are predicted to be very romantic. People born under Pisces will feel this the most followed by people in Scorpios. Virgo, Sagittarius, and Capricorn signs will come close when it comes to love.

Children born between January and July 2022 may have vivid musical and psychic abilities. They may grow up to be people that lead the way for the advancement of new doctrines and religions.

More detailed predictions for 2022 can be seen on Tatiana Borsch's website. You can also find predictions from previous years and other astrology-related articles.

Meet Astrologer & Author Tatiana Borsch

Tatiana is also the founder of the AstraArt production company, which has created more than 150 documentary films since 2002. She has received numerous awards for films broadcasted across Russia and other countries.

Tatiana offers free weekly social media horoscopes on Instagram and Facebook. Complete Horoscope 2022 is also available on Amazon and other online bookstores.

