Fashion Nova Enters The Beauty Space With The Launch Of Maven Beauty

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fashion Nova, one the world's leading fashion & lifestyle brands, announced the highly anticipated launch of Maven Beauty, an all-new, pro-level makeup line sold exclusively at FashionNova.com. The brand's first collection, "Basic Beat," delivers on-trend, long-lasting, high-pigment and retouch friendly essentials at accessible price points ranging from $6-$19.

"Fashion Nova has always and continues to be a brand that celebrates diversity, body positivity, and beauty in all forms," said Fashion Nova CEO/Founder Richard Saghian. "Our customers have been asking us to expand into beauty, so we spent the last year building our team, developing product, and testing different technology and ingredients from around the globe. Our commitment is to create high-quality, high-performance formulations, in a variety of shades and palettes, that are designed for and accessible to everyone. Our customers know that beauty today is boundless, and we created our products to be as well."

Maven Beauty's initial Basic Beat collection includes a range of studio-tested, pro-level essentials in complexion-complimenting shades and colors, as well as professional level brushes and premium false lashes to help Mavens perfect their look. 100% vegan and cruelty free, Maven Beauty products are designed to take the guesswork out of make-up application and can be used in a variety of ways. Products included in the line are:

Basic Beat Eyeshadow Palettes (SRP $19 ) – High-pigment bite-sized palettes, designed with unique hybrid surface technology (HTTP) to deliver bold color with a dewy feel and finish. The Basic Beat eyeshadow palettes can also be used to contour or blush the face as well as an all-over highlighter.

– High-pigment bite-sized palettes, designed with unique hybrid surface technology (HTTP) to deliver bold color with a dewy feel and finish. The Basic Beat eyeshadow palettes can also be used to contour or blush the face as well as an all-over highlighter. Basic Beat Cream Eyeshadow (SRP $13 ) – Creamy eyeshadow infused with marine lavender extract for a quick lift and anti-wrinkle effect. These eye shadows can be used as a base for any eye look or worn alone for a naturally blended beat.

– Creamy eyeshadow infused with marine lavender extract for a quick lift and anti-wrinkle effect. These eye shadows can be used as a base for any eye look or worn alone for a naturally blended beat. Maven Highlighter (SRP $15 ) – This clear gel highlighter was created with a unique wet-tech process that intensifies the pearlescent pigment for a flawless look on your face and/or body.

– This clear gel highlighter was created with a unique wet-tech process that intensifies the pearlescent pigment for a flawless look on your face and/or body. Maven Lipsticks (SRP $14 ) – In five gorgeous shades including the Maven Red Velvet, these luxurious demi-matte lipsticks are retouch friendly and can be layered liberally without feathering or bleeding for a fresh look every time.

– In five gorgeous shades including the Maven Red Velvet, these luxurious demi-matte lipsticks are retouch friendly and can be layered liberally without feathering or bleeding for a fresh look every time. Maven Waterproof Liquid Liner (SRP $14 ) – Featuring a calligraphy worthy brush applicator and a no-waste delivery system that ensures an always fresh application. Available in matte and shimmering pearl shades, this liquid liner can also double as an eyeshadow.

– Featuring a calligraphy worthy brush applicator and a no-waste delivery system that ensures an always fresh application. Available in matte and shimmering pearl shades, this liquid liner can also double as an eyeshadow. Maven Pro Artistry Brushes (SRP $6 - $19 ) – These soft and fine texture brushes come in 30 different bristle shapes and sizes to give you the tools needed to be your own artist.

- ) – These soft and fine texture brushes come in 30 different bristle shapes and sizes to give you the tools needed to be your own artist. Maven Pro Lashes (SRP $9 ) Artistically designed and responsibly made, Maven Pro Lashes are reusable and come in an assortment of styles to enhance any look.

Maven Beauty will regularly drop new and trend-forward collections throughout the year, all of which will be sold exclusively at FashionNova.com. Follow along for new product drops and beauty inspiration at @MavenBeauty.

ABOUT FASHION NOVA

Fashion Nova is one of the world's leading fashion & lifestyle brands championing female empowerment and inclusivity. Founded in Los Angeles in 2006, Fashion Nova prides itself in bringing the freshest assortment of new styles every day for women, men and kids across the U.S. and Internationally. Fashion Nova was the most Googled fashion company in 2018, has been hailed for "winning the internet," and is broadly recognized as one of the most innovative fashion companies of the past decade. In 2020, Fashion Nova donated $1 million dollars in partnership with Cardi B to people impacted by Covid-19 followed by a similar $1 million commitment to support Black Lives Matter related causes and opportunities, all through their Fashion Nova Cares program.

