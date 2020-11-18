Fashion Nova Launches The Fashion Nova X Megan Thee Stallion Collection

"This collection was inspired by Megan's unwavering confidence, fearless style, and infectious personality," said Fashion Nova CEO/Founder Richard Saghian. "Every piece was meticulously designed with exceptional fabrics in a variety of looks and prints to make our customer stand out and feel empowered and we are excited to finally bring our creative collaboration with her to life for everyone to experience."

"Designing this line with Fashion Nova has been a labor of love," said Megan Thee Stallion. "Not only am I able to bring my signature look to all the hotties out there, but I was able to create sexy and beautiful clothing that fit bodies of all shapes, sizes, and heights. If you're a tall girl like me, finding clothes that have savage style has never been easy, until now."

The Fashion Nova X Megan Thee Stallion collection will make customers feel like they are on a wild Western Moto Speed Chase with a full assortment of statement styles and fits ranging from junior to plus sizes. Pieces included in the line are:

Premium statement denim wear that feature details like patchwork, exaggerated fringe, ultra-fraying, lace up and swinging flare hemmed bottoms, ombre washes, and stacked hems.

that feature details like patchwork, exaggerated fringe, ultra-fraying, lace up and swinging flare hemmed bottoms, ombre washes, and stacked hems. Stand out tops and bodysuits that are perfect to pair with the crafted jeans and incorporate extra touches like corset bodices, animal print, and chain details that include a variety of tie-front tops and revealing halters.

that are perfect to pair with the crafted jeans and incorporate extra touches like corset bodices, animal print, and chain details that include a variety of tie-front tops and revealing halters. Maxi-ribbed dresses, skirt and pant sets that have streetwear aesthetic ease, fit like a glove and are made in rich earth tones with luxe fabric and sexy slits and slashes in all the right places.

that have streetwear aesthetic ease, fit like a glove and are made in rich earth tones with luxe fabric and sexy slits and slashes in all the right places. Luxurious outerwear that are made of lush faux fur and include a bouncy feather cropped jacket and three-piece fuzzy coat set.

that are made of lush faux fur and include a bouncy feather cropped jacket and three-piece fuzzy coat set. Chic matching pet wear so your four-legged furry friends can look just as stylish as you.

The mesmerizing animal prints that parade along the entire collection are made up of faux zebra, leopard, and python.

ABOUT FASHION NOVA

Fashion Nova is one of the world's leading fashion & lifestyle brands championing female empowerment and inclusivity. Founded in Los Angeles in 2006, Fashion Nova prides itself in bringing the freshest assortment of new styles every day for women, men and kids across the U.S. and Internationally. Fashion Nova was the most Googled fashion company in 2018, has been hailed for "winning the internet," and is broadly recognized as one of the most innovative fashion companies of the past decade. In 2020, Fashion Nova donated $1 million dollars in partnership with Cardi B to people impacted by Covid-19 followed by a similar $1 million commitment to support Black Lives Matter related causes and opportunities, all through their Fashion Nova Cares program.

SOURCE Fashion Nova