Fashion Over 40: How Alison Lumbatis is Helping Women Everywhere Usher in A New Chapter in Style

As an industry expert with over a decade of experience, Alison Lumbatis set out on a mission in 2012 to help women discover a new sense of confidence and appreciation for their bodies through fashion. Falling into her own "yoga pants rut" was the catalyst that led to her blogging about fashion from her kitchen table. Now leading a community of over 1.6 million readers on fashion choices and inspiration, Alison continues to strive to find innovative ways to help her community thrive. As a mother of three herself, Alison understands choosing an outfit is not always the easiest thing to do during a busy day or week. More often than not, she found that moms typically resort to comfort and convenience over stylish choices that have women stepping out with confidence.

To bridge the gap between fashion and convenience, this former engineer cracked the code on getting dressed by creating the Outfit Formulas framework to act as the solution to help women create comfortable, fashionable wardrobes at any age or size in no time flat. Alison starts with staples most women already have in their closet and supplements those pieces with affordable trends to take the look up a notch. For as little as $29 women can buy packages to build a capsule wardrobe that works for her lifestyle, complete with outfit ideas, a shopping list of the items of clothing and support from a community of like-minded women on the style journey.

"Outfit Formulas is unlike box styling services, it's more like meal planning for your closet. It allows women to shop where they want and spend as much or as little as they want. It truly works for every body and budget. Many women shop their closets first. We encourage them to curate a closet they love instead of being caught-up consumers. If an item isn't a "heck yes!" it's a no."

Through proof of concept, dedication to her craft, and unwavering commitment to helping women all around the world feel confident at any age or size; Alison's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the Outfit Formulas program and her bestseller The Ultimate Book of Outfit Formulas – A Stylish Solution to What Should I Wear?

About Alison Lumbatis

Alison Lumbatis is an entrepreneur, blogger, bestselling author, and master of all things fashion for the modern woman. When the former telecom engineer and actress began blogging in her kitchen in 2012, she never anticipated that her passion for fashion would catapult her into a new career path with a community of like-minded women and a best-selling book. Get Your Pretty On is a purpose-driven style and beauty blog serving over 1.6 million readers annually in over 220 countries. In her blog, Alison helps women of all ages, backgrounds, and sizes dress to impress, leveraging her unmatched eye for style and decade of industry experience. Since then, Get Your Pretty On has flourished into an international resource for fashion inspiration, advice, support, and guidance. Eager to lend a helping hand to women who want to reinvent their style, Alison wrote The Ultimate Book of Outfit Formulas, based on her step-by-step action plan that has helped over 100,000 women dress with confidence while reducing the amount of time it takes to get ready each day.

