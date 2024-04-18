Fashion Phenom Psycho Bunny Taps Astronomie as Media Agency of Record

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Psycho Bunny, known globally for its premium quality and colorful collections, has selected Astronomie as its media agency of record ("AOR") after a competitive review. In this capacity, Astronomie will be responsible for the brand's full-funnel media efforts to drive more personally relevant connections with Psycho Bunny's fashion forward customers—including integrated strategy, tech-enabled media planning & buying, and insights.

With this partnership, Astronomie will be supporting Psycho Bunny's continued growth, which has been characterized by widespread consumer adoption of the brand's signature styles and rapid expansion of the brand's retail footprint. In this role, the agency will be applying a powerful combination of holistic media planning, rapid-cycle optimization, AI-enhanced audience and campaign insights, and advanced measurement – including Astronomie's media mix modeling solution.

Astronomie leadership commented that their team, which also counts The Washington Post and other brands as clients, "immediately adopted Psycho Bunny as the unofficial agency uniform, prompting an explosion of color in our offices."

About Astronomie:

Astronomie provides global media, martech, and insights solutions to clients via its own office network as well as partnership with agencies within its parent group Hakuhodo DY, which has over 28,000 professionals worldwide.

