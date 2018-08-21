Fashion Raises Awareness And Funds For Dream-Granting Organization

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, will host its fourth annual Endless Summer Dream fundraiser on September 16th at the exquisite Nesbitt Estate in Summerland, Calif.

Los Angeles based fashion label, Wildfox will kick-off the event with a poolside runway show featuring some of today's most influential models including Alexander Amato, Bryant Wood, Sulem Calderon, and Claire Michelle to name a few. The fashion show will also include designs from A Tropical Affair, Bubululu Malibu Bikinis, K. Frank, Jenni Kayne, Lolë, Make Smith, Occhialli Eyewear, Rocha Swim, Saltura, Seavees and So De Mel Swimwear.

"I have several dear friends who are a part of Dream Foundation and when I learned more about the organization and its mission, I jumped at the opportunity to be a part of it," said CEO of Wildfox, Jimmy Sommers. "The strength of these Dreamers and their families really inspired me to contribute to their lasting memories."

The main event will begin at 4 p.m. and feature Jason Mraz protégé Cody Lovaas, DJ Gavin Roy Presents, dancer and choreographer Josh Killacky, and aerialists from Santa Barbara Airedanse Collective. KEYT-TV's Chief Meteorologist and long-time Dream Foundation supporter Alan Rose will delight as emcee once again.

From 7 to 10 p.m. an exclusive after-party in the Nesbitt Nightclub for sponsors and Aqua ticket holders only will include dinner, dancing, surprise entertainment, a sneak-peek runway preview of Wildfox Spring 19 Collection "Riot Girl," and a meet-and-greet with Sommers.

"We are dedicated to bringing final Dreams to life for terminally-ill adults," said Dream Foundation's Chief Executive Officer, Kisa Heyer. "Endless Summer Dream provides an opportunity for those interested in supporting our mission to learn about who we are, who we serve and how they too can help fulfill final Dreams, all while embracing life's precious moments with friends and fellow supporters of the Foundation."

For fashion, food, fun in the sun, and an opportunity to help give life to final Dreams of terminally-ill adults across the nation, tickets for Summer Dream are available for purchase at http://dreamfoundation.org/summerdream starting at $50 for general admission.

The event is made possible through the generous support and dedication of this year's Event Co-Chairs Arlene Montesano and Ursula Nesbitt. Endless Summer Dream recognizes its Sky Sponsors: Adeo Alday & Troy Cox, Kate & Arthur Coppola, Genentech; Ultramarine Sponsors: Debra Borden, Arlene Geeb, Jeanne & David Hoffman, Bob & Holly Murphy, Thomas Cira, BciCapital, Hutton Parker Foundation, Soogie & Don Kang, Elizabeth & Kenny Slaught; Ocean Sponsors: Bella Vista Designs, Louise & Tim Casey, the Grokenberger Family, Sarah & Martin Jenkins, Britt Meyer, Montecito Bank & Trust, Justine Roddick & Christina Schlieske, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians; and Azure Sponsors: Gayle Abramson & Mitch Glanz, Insight & Strategies, Kim & Andy Busch, Fell Marketing LLP, Alexandra & Hanson Gifford, Susan & Jeff Jordano, Jump On The School Bus, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., Pauline & Marc Lowe, Paul & Shelley Schulte, The Rudi Schulte Family Foundation, Meghan & Bob Stoll, Lisa & David Wolf, and Yasmine & Sam Zodeh.

A special thank you to Jimmy Sommers, Wildfox and their incredible team.

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 30,000 final Dreams over the past two decades. The Foundation is proud to maintain Charity Navigator's four-star rating—its highest—for sound fiscal management, ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.

Life is better when you're wearing Wildfox. The contemporary women's line designed in sunny L.A. has embodied the effortless yet edgy ethos of California since it was launched in 2008. From our signature cozy sweaters to our best-selling sunglasses, Wildfox is the ultimate line for the stylish set.

Through our retro-inspired collections, Wildfox has become a favorite line among A-list celebrities and International Influencers and has grown to include a full range of tops, bottoms, sunglasses, dresses, intimates, and swimwear.

