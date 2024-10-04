Fashion Retailer and Commercial Builder Team Up to Reimagine Shopping Experience for the Uniquely-Abled Community

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Autism Coalition is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Böhme and Destination West Builders, two industry leaders supporting its mission to create safe, inclusive spaces for the autistic community. Together, they are launching a free Pop-Up Shop event aimed at families seeking sensory-friendly shopping environments.

Details:

Global Autism Coalition

- Date: October 19, 2024

- Location: The Leonardo Museum, Salt Lake City

- Time: 12 PM - 4 PM

The event offers a sensory-friendly experience with a spa zone for relaxation, a Maker's Space, and local resource tables for special needs families.

Founder and CEO of the Global Autism Coalition, Heidi Kershaw, praised the diverse support for this initiative: "It's inspiring to see backing from across industries. This mission to advance inclusion for the uniquely-abled eclipses any single sector."

Böhme, a women's clothing and accessory retailer, was an early supporter of the Pop-Up Shop, seeing it as an opportunity to build community while also getting quality fashionable wardrobe pieces. Fernanda Böhme's husband explained their personal connection: "To us, this event is personal and so its success became personal. We are a part of the special needs universe and we understand the pains of shopping when there is no understanding. This is a chance to change that."

Commercial builder, Destination West, is known to transform the ordinary work environment to bring form and function together. Founder Jon Archer saw this as an "easy decision." "I like to see what others see and bring it to life. Reimagining spaces is what we do - so the opportunity to support the creation of a safe shopping place for a deserving community was naturally in our wheelhouse."

This collaboration highlights the diverse range of industries uniting to make an impact, with partners from fashion to construction, all working toward a shared goal of inclusivity.

In addition to Böhme and Destination West, other partners include The Salt Lake Running Company, Snowbird, Ski n' See, Intermountain Health, Utah Parent Center, Columbus Community Center, the IJ & Jeanne Wagner Jewish Community Center, the Utah Islamic Center, Zao Asian Cafe, Stance at City Creek, &COLLAR, the Leonardo, the Office of the First Lady of Utah, and more.

How to Support:

- Donate: Contributions are welcomed via GoFundMe or the Coalition's website.

- Sponsorship: Businesses and individuals are encouraged to sponsor the event.

- In-Kind Donations: Goods for the event help fund the Coalition's work.

For more information, visit globalautismcoalition.org.

About Böhme:

Böhme is a women's fashion retailer known for affordable, stylish clothing. Their donation for the Pop-Up Shop supports their ongoing commitment to community engagement.

About Destination West Builders:

Destination West Builders is a leading commercial builder in the Western U.S., dedicated to creating sustainable, inclusive spaces.

About the Global Autism Coalition:

The Global Autism Coalition is committed to improving the lives of individuals with autism through advocacy, education, and technology.

Contact

Jason Steinberg,

The Profound Agency

(908) 448-4001

[email protected]

