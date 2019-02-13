Fashion Retailer Triumph Works With Diebold Nixdorf's Retail Technology To Create The Optimal Customer Experience

BAD ZURZACH, Switzerland and NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce, is enabling fashion retailer Triumph to enhance consumer-centric, relevant experiences with a comprehensive solution of software, services and point-of-sale (POS) technology that provides consumers a consistent shopping experience across sales channels while reducing IT complexity.

Triumph, a leading, global lingerie and body wear brand, will standardize its IT processes in the company's 750 stores in 23 countries with Diebold Nixdorf's POS solutions. Triumph has already installed systems in approximately 160 stores in four European markets, and is planning to install 850 BEETLE iPOS plus checkout systems and the DN VynamicTM Retail Software Suite by the year 2020.

The retailer decided to standardize its diverse POS landscape and wanted a partner that could provide everything that enables the journey that consumers expect in today's digital age. For instance, services such as the exchange of items purchased online or the reservation of items for pickup in a store can be easily integrated into the POS solution as needed.

The international implementation of the software at Triumph requires that it is available in different language variants and meets its country-specific fiscal requirements. "It's Triumph's goal to achieve economies of scale through a uniform solution platform and outsource certain IT tasks and processes to a reliable, global partner," Thomas Krakau, head of IT planning, budgeting and security, at Triumph.

Diebold Nixdorf's Vynamic software fulfills the current requirements of fashion retailing and anticipates future needs with "Open Retailing" -- interfaces to applications for online business and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. To minimize the work for Triumph to operate, maintain and adapt the solution for country-specific needs, Diebold Nixdorf will take on these tasks for five years as part of a Diebold Nixdorf AllConnect ServicesSM agreement.

Diebold Nixdorf's leading solutions directly address retailers' increasing need for transformative technology to support a radically changing retail landscape. The company's DN Vynamic Retail Software Suite has accrued multiple acknowledgements from top analysts since launching in 2017. The "Forrester Wave™ Point of Service Q3 2018" recognized Diebold Nixdorf as a 'Strong Performer'. According to Forrester, "Diebold Nixdorf offers excellence in store operations [and] demonstrated impressive back-office and POS maintenance capability […]." Diebold Nixdorf received the highest score among all participating vendors in the "product strategy and vision" criterion. The company was also ranked in the Top 5 both within RBR's Global POS Software 2018 study and IHL's Retail POS/mPOS Global Software Market report 2018.

"As a provider of consumer-centric, state-of-the-art technology, software and services for the complete store lifecycle, we support retail companies in their worldwide markets. Our solutions enable the optimal customer experience in the omnichannel world as well as ensure that retailers like Triumph can concentrate on accelerated expansion and don't have to worry about their IT processes," said Dr. Bernd Büker, Diebold Nixdorf vice president, Retail, Germany, Austria and Switzerland region.

About Triumph

Triumph is one of the world's largest intimate apparel companies. It enjoys a presence in over 120 countries with the core brands Triumph® and sloggi®. Globally, the company serves 40,000 wholesale customers and sells its products in 3,600 controlled points of sale as well as via several own online shops. The Triumph Group is a member of the Business Social Compliance Initiative (BSCI). www.triumph.com

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. Our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers every day. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that power the daily operations and consumer experience of banks and retailers around the world. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

