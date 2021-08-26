FASHION SHENZHEN 2021 Came at a Gallop

As one of the largest and most influential fashion business platforms in China, FASHION SHENZHEN SHOW embraced a systematic and strategic upgrade, which turned a trade exhibition into a commerce system covering the entire chain of the fashion industry -- FASHION SHENZHEN. It consists of five series of activities including FASHION SHENZHEN SHOW, THE RUNWAY FASHION WEEK, NEST SHOWROOM, GBA FASHION SUMMIT, FASHION SHENZHEN·AWARDS.

FASHION SHENZHEN SHOW

FASHION SHENZHEN SHOW, officially named as "China International Fashion Brand Fair-Shenzhen", is a professional fashion exhibition established 21 years in China. It persistently makes efforts to assist fashion players to capture market opportunities and .innovate the development of the fashion industry. It provides abundant and selected resources and market information to match the various demands of order taking,retail channel development and brand promotion from fashion enterprises.

The FASHION SHENZHEN SHOW2021 embraced 3 theme pavilions: "PREMIUM LABEL", "INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN" and"APPAREL FABRICS AND ACCESSORIES", and 7 specific areas covering ready-to-wear, bags & shoes, fashion accessories, household products and fashion service agent, etc. More than 1,800 fashion brands, designer studios and supply chain companies from around the world were gathering this season to explore the market opportunities in the new ear after covid-19 pandemic. It attracted 100,000 number of visits in 3 days exhibition.

THE RUNWAY FASHION WEEK

THE RUNWAY FASHION WEEK is a dynamic event connecting brands with buyers and media, represents a fast-growing and highly influential fashion trend publishing platform in China. There are over 50 commercial and independent designer brands joining the show this season. They displayed brands and designers' latest selections, reviewed the core design concepts in an artistic runway show directed by experienced produce team in fantastic venue, together achieved over 4 million exposure from industry and social media in 3 days.

NEST SHOWROOM

NEST SHOWROOM ,a professional incubator for uprising and potential independent designers focusing to build up their business in China. NEST SHOWROOM adheres to the principle of "transmitting pioneering design concepts to commercial success", it gathered 40 outstanding emerging designer brands, which successfully passed the professional committee's review for their ability of balancing art and business operation. Brands in NEST SHOWROOM were including SAVE THE DUCK under DADASHOW, JIWON YUN, ALPHASTYLE, YESE STUDIO, MOON&STAR, VOICE OF INSIDERS, ZZFY STUDIO, Puree Cashmere, CHIARA FERRAGNI and WRONG, Vmajor, YEEIOU, etc.

GBA FASHION SUMMIT

GBA FASHION SUMMIT, as one of the five major series of events in FASHION SHENZHEN, the summit focuses on the sustainable development opportunities and possibilities of China's fashion industry now and future. It has become one of the most important and must-go annual event for fashion industry leaders.

The GBA FASHION SUMMIT 2021 has the theme of "TIME TRIES BRANDS", it encouraged fashion experts to actively capture the current opportunities in the new market while always cherishing long-termism. In 3 days ,42 speakers from delivered 24 forums ,covering including intellectual property protection, consumer insight, fashion trend, fast-react supply trend management, social media and retail operation, team management, fashion overseas DTC business etc. 12 hot topics in the industry.

FASHION SHENZHEN AWARDS

FASHION SHENZHEN AWARDS highlights the business spirit of "Focus, Innovation, Excellence" , to award the companies, brands, designers, channel vendors, and strategic partners who have made outstanding contributions in all aspects of the industry according to authoritative industry experts selections.



Connie WANG, the chairman of the FASHION SHENZHEN organizing Committee, said, "FASHION SHENZHEN is no longer only a "exhibition", but an integrated platform revealing ecosystem of fashion industry in China. It rooted in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Shenzhen - one of the pilot demonstration zone in China, which means we gather unparalleled advantage of government tax and policy support , leading fashion supply chain resource and latest technological breakthrough, and transfer them into meaningful support to the fashion industry development."

FASHION SHENZHEN will constantly seek breakthroughs, and work with industry experts to explore a sustainable development road for fashion business in China and around the world.

