Fashion Shenzhen Show | Opened Grandly In The Post-Pandemic Era

FASHION SHENZHEN SHOW upgraded to two shows per year in 2020, with a total 80,000 square meters in exhibition space. It gathered 827 exhibitors and achieved 116,752 number of visits despite the prevention policies throughout the world.

Fashion designers joined and showcased their latest fashion collections. It attracted professional buyers from all over the world, which made Fashion Shenzhen Show become one of the most popular fashion trade shows in Asia after Convid-19 outbreak.

As a professional fashion trade show integrating companies form all over the industry chain, 2021 FashionSZshow will fully open 9 halls with an exhibition area of 110,000 square meters, gathering more than 1,800 brands, designers and supply chain companies from around the world.

It embraces 3 theme pavilions: "PREMIUM LABEL ", "INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN" and "APPAREL FABRICS AND ACCESSORIES", 9 specific areas including Aesthetic Power, Vogue Force, Modern Manufacture, Design Attitude, Fashion Accessories, Fashion Solution, Modern Home, Premium Apparel Fabrics and Accessories and Fashionable Apparel Fabrics and Accessories to make more efficient business matchmaking between fashion enterprises and professional buyers.

SOURCE FASHION SHENZHEN SHOW