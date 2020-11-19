Fashion Shenzhen Show Dazzles Citizens

With the core positioning of "Brand-Driven, Original Design, Business Networking, Trend-Setting",FashionSZshow2019 had evolved to embrace 2 main theme zones which are "Premium Label" and "Industry Value Chain" to match with the growing demands of brand building and channel developments from OEM/ODM suppliers. It provides a wide range of services in terms of exhibition of products, catwalks, summits and forums, business match-making activities,t rend releases, design contests, fashion parties and exhibitions' awards in order to provide reference and guidance for the sake of innovation development of the industry.

Globalization shapes the China apparel industry into diversified development mode. FashionSZshow seeks for breakthroughs with the comprehensive understanding of Chinese modern fashion market, and looks forward to working together with our industry friends to explore and create a sustainable development path.

2020 FashionSZshow makes a change by showing two seasons in one year. FashionSZshowSS20 was held at Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center on Mar. 31 to Apr.2, 2020. Meanwhile, FashionSZshowSS21 was held at Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center on Oct. 28-30, 2020.

SOURCE FASHION SHENZHEN SHOW