Fashion Show Las Vegas Bolsters Public Art Display With The Debut Of A One-Of-A-Kind Laser Light Installation, Global Rainbow, And Plaza Sculpture Garden

Photos and B-Roll: Fashion Show Las Vegas debuts one-of-a-kind laser light installation, Global Rainbow and Plaza Sculpture Garden (Credit: Fashion Show Las Vegas)

Beaming seven rays of laser light representing the color spectrum – red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet – Global Rainbow lit up the city of Las Vegas from the rooftop of Fashion Show with its cutting-edge technological and artistic display, marking its first appearance on the West Coast. Created by American artist Yvette Mattern, Global Rainbow has been seen in Berlin, New York City, and Toronto, to name a few. The immense outdoor laser installation is viewable to thousands of Las Vegas locals and tourists alike from dusk to dawn for a limited-time.

Illuminating the night sky, Global Rainbow is visible for up to 35 miles and will target multiple trajectories of top landmarks in and around Las Vegas. Signifying the hope of a bright, successful future, full of inspiration and energy, Fashion Show continues to transform the industry's view on what retail properties can be with the newest installation, Global Rainbow.

"Adding visual art such as Global Rainbow and the new sculpture garden to Fashion Show is one way we are innovating and elevating the shopping experience," stated the destination's Senior General Manager Jim Heilmann. "Nationwide, we are seeing that customers appreciate continued integration of entertainment, culture and arts to their shopping and dining experiences. It creates a relevancy and uniqueness to the customer's visit and we are thrilled to be able to work with local partners and one-of-a-kind artists such as Mattern to deliver added beauty, meaning and fun, here at Fashion Show."

Plus, photography enthusiasts are also encouraged to participate in the accompanied social media contest by posting their best photos of Global Rainbow for a chance to be featured on The Plaza at Fashion Show on Las Vegas Blvd., which features several LED video displays, totaling approximately 10,000 sq. ft. and more than 4 million LED pixels. Simply, snap a shot of Golden Rainbow from a public account and include the hashtag #thefutureiscolorful for a chance to be featured on Fashion Show's social channels and on the Las Vegas Strip (must have a public account to submit photo).

Transforming its outdoor Plaza patio into a museum-like space of familiar festival artwork, Fashion Show revealed two iconic pieces to its rotating collection. Shoppers and passersby will be delighted in the awe-inspiring pieces by world-renowned sculpture and street artists, while they visit the area's largest shopping, dining and entertainment destination. Created in partnership with art consultancy Building 180 and Life is Beautiful, and sourced specially for The Plaza at Fashion Show, the new artistic additions include:

Heartfullness: Designed by Katy Boynton , a 12x15 foot steel replica of a heart that has been repeatedly broken and pieced back together, this impactful piece debuted in 2012 at Burning Man and has since been seen at Life is Beautiful Festival, Bottle Rock Napa and many more.



InSpire: Also seen in Burning Man, these huge, geometric laser-cut 3-D sculptures are among the most beautiful and recognizable around. Created by HYBYCOZO, the project acronym stands for the Hyperspace Bypass Construction Zone and is inspired by the intersection of math, science, technology, geometry, material and light.

In addition to the duo of art displays, Fashion Show has introduced CUBE, a fully immersive pop-up photo box exhibition allowing guests to head indoors. Like a traditional photo booth, with a modern-day twist, this multi-dimensional photo experience is available with multiple locations found throughout Fashion Show. Enjoy the ultimate backdrop with themes such as Las Vegas, glitz and glamor, paparazzi runway and head-in-the hole-inspired donuts, to name a few.

Connect with Fashion Show on social media at facebook.com/fashionshowmall, instagram.com/fashionshowlv, and twitter.com/fashionshowlv.

For more information, visit www.thefashionshow.com.

