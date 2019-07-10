Fashion Tech Accessory Brand Fifth & Ninth Debuts on Nordstrom.com

NARRAGANSETT, R.I., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth & Ninth is excited and honored to announce their critically acclaimed Nudes Collection of iPhone cases is being sold on Nordstrom.com . A premier luxury retailer, Nordstrom is one of the most celebrated fashion retailers in America.

Launched on International Women's Day, the Nudes Collection was inspired by the relentless rise of photo-editing apps being used to create unrealistic images of perfection on our phones. Cases are available for all current iPhone models.

@radiantbambi with Fifth & Ninth NAKED Case for the Born This Way Foundation @isotretinoinwiths with Fifth & Ninth SCAR Case for the American Burn Association

The onslaught of photoshopped imagery has brought with it a legion of insecurity, anxiety, and uncertainty. According to Bryce Reels, Chief Designer & Creative Director at Fifth & Ninth, "Behind every phone screen, there is beauty in baring it all, embracing your naked truth, taking the top off societal norms, leaving your scars and imperfections exposed, and loving your natural self."

Moreover, The Nudes Collection is part of the Giving for Good program where Fifth & Ninth will donate $1 for every case sold between March 2019 and December 2020, up to a maximum of $125,000, to different charities as follows:

For all BARE cases, a maximum donation of up to $25,000 will be made to The Skin Cancer Foundation, a global organization solely devoted to educating the public about skin cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment.

For all EXPOSED cases, a maximum donation of $25,000 will be made to the National Psoriasis Foundation, the world's largest nonprofit organization serving people with psoriasis.

For all TAUPLESS cases, a maximum donation of $25,000 will be made to the Ellie Fund, an organization founded to provide essential support services for breast cancer survivors.

For all SCAR cases, a maximum donation of $25,000 will be made to the American Burn Association, an organization dedicated to supporting burn-related research, rehabilitation and prevention.

For all NAKED cases, a maximum donation of $25,000 will be made to the Born This Way Foundation, an organization founded by Lady Gaga to support the wellness of young people and empower them to create a kinder, gentler world.

Mark Mesrobian, Executive Vice President of Fifth & Ninth, feels being part of the assortment at Nordstrom, one of the most respected fashion retailers in America, is a great honor. He continued, "Our Nudes Collection is a reminder that there is beauty in simplicity, and we are excited to be helping so many charities gain exposure for their very worthwhile causes."

For more information, please contact Claudia Evora at +1 401 789 2500 x 520 or 217813@email4pr.com. Connect with Fifth & Ninth on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and Pinterest .

ABOUT FIFTH & NINTH:

Fifth & Ninth creates fashion-forward tech and lifestyle accessories for the style conscious guy or gal. Our team of curators and brand collaborators work hard to create trendy statement pieces that are unique and functional. As smartphones continue to play a bigger role in our daily lives, we aim to create products that are made of the highest quality and stand out in a very crowded and competitive category.

SOURCE Fifth & Ninth