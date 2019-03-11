Fashion Tech Company And Cancer Survivors Work Together At SXSW To Create Awareness
Majority Surveyed Believe that More needs to be Done to Heighten Awareness about Cancer Recovery
AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion Tech company Brobe International (Brobe) conducted an informal survey of Austinites and SXSW Festival goers to see how many people knew someone with cancer or were aware of cancer information. Of those surveyed, 93 percent knew someone with cancer and 89 percent knew someone with breast cancer. Brobe's founder Allison Schickel wanted to use the platform of the festival and the large number of global attendees converging on downtown Austin, to raise awareness about cancer statistics – and more specifically breast cancer awareness.
President Allison Schickel said, "We speak with women all the time who are facing breast cancer. We hear way too often that they did not realize that one in eight women will be diagnosed with this disease and didn't have the information they needed once diagnosed. We thought SXSW would be a good place to get in front of thousands of women and men to create greater awareness."
The informal survey also showed, 81.5 percent think that there isn't enough awareness about the emotional and physical side effects after a cancer diagnosis.
Breast cancer survivors volunteered to help conduct the survey sporting their flagship product, The Recovery Brobe, and bright colored wigs in Austin on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
The survey will continue throughout the show. You can find more information at www.thebrobe.com
About Brobe International
Brobe International produces garments and accessories designed to meet the unique needs of recovery patients. Brobe International has served over 20,000 women recovering from breast cancer or other major surgeries with thoughtfully designed, award-winning, comfortable, and practical yet luxurious apparel and accessories. During March, 10 percent of online Brobe sales will be donated to The Breast Cancer Resource Center (www.bcrc.org). For more information about Brobe International products, culture, and story please visit www.thebrobe.com or visit representatives at booth #246 at the SXSW TradeShow Health MedTech at the Austin Convention Center.
