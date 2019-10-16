Fashion to Figure Launches Fall 2019 Plus-Size Apparel Collection With YouTube Icon Sarah Rae Vargas

Known as a pioneer in the plus-size fashion YouTube space, Sarah is known for her extensive review hauls and amplifies Fashion to Figure's mission to consistently celebrate plus-size bodies and offer the latest fashion pieces at accessible prices.

"This collection with FTF has been in my heart and head for years. It is for every woman that has supported me through the years that deserve to feel cute, comfortable and confident every time they get dressed this season," said Sarah.

"I designed this capsule thinking about inspiring the plus-size community to find something to feel great about daily. We might not wake up every day happy with each part of our bodies, but we all deserve a piece of clothing that makes us feel amazing. I have always given myself the permission to feel confident in any type of outfit– and this collection is about showing up fearless, sexy and vibrant."

Nick Kaplan, president and co-founder of Fashion to Figure states, "Sarah has been a part of our family since her earlier days on YouTube. Her knowledge of what fashionable plus-size women want in both fit and assortment and her desire to inspire confidence is powerful and everything that FTF delivers to the community. Our team is so proud of Sarah's detailed hard work to bring this collection to life. She is a mom, a role-model, a designer, an entrepreneur, a YouTube icon, and forever an FTFBabe."

THE SRV x FTF includes:

17 piece capsule collection features fall favorite sweater dresses and separates

Price points from $39.95 - $79.95

SRVxFTF is available today October 16, 2019 starting at 3 PM EDT. and sold in stores and online at FTF.com .

About Sarah Rae Vargas

Born in Aurora IL of Mexican descent, Sarah Rae Vargas is a Blogger-turned-YouTuber garnering over 1.7 million followers across all her social platforms. As a single mom looking to create family-oriented content to help other single moms, Sarah started her Blog, Ravings by Rae in 2012, and her YouTube channel in 2013. Sarah's explosive community growth is a result of her speaking candidly about topics specific to the plus-size experience. Her popular sex positive education series on YouTube "Let's Talk About Sex" and her body confidence series "Dear Fat Girl…", where she shares stories of self-love, were ground-breaking content moments for the plus-size community and women in general on social media.

About FASHION TO FIGURE

Fashion to Figure, founded in 2004 is a leading retailer of on-trend, plus-size apparel and accessories, operating 11 stores nationwide as well as a substantial eCommerce business. Following the brand's relaunch in 2018 as part of the RTW multi-brand portfolio, Fashion to Figure has accelerated its growth by capitalizing on its fashion heritage while also executing against the brand's strategic vision, resulting in a double-digit comp rate year-to-date driven by growth in the eCommerce channel. RTW Retailwinds, Inc (NYSE: RTW) includes New York & Company, Fashion to Figure, Eva Mendes Collection, Gabrielle Union Collection and Happy x Nature by Kate Hudson alongside its subscription services, NY&Company Closet and FTF Closet. Its branded merchandise is sold exclusively at its retail and outlet locations and online at www.nyandcompany.com, www.fashiontofigure.com, https://www.happyxnature.com/, www.nyandcompanycloset.com, www.fashiontofigurecloset.com

