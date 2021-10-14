Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection Raises $75,000 for Local Nonprofits

The Posh Party Trend Show raised $30,000 for Bellevue LifeSpring , which provides support to low-income children in Bellevue with programs offering food, clothing, educational scholarships and emergency rent assistance for families. In addition, The Collective Runway Show raised $45,000 for Dress for Success Seattle , a nonprofit empowering women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, development tools, and professional attire to thrive in work and in life.

"One of the missions we are so passionate about at Kemper Development Company and The Bellevue Collection is to continuously support the community we have been so fortunate to do business in," said VP of Marketing for The Bellevue Collection Jennifer Leavitt. "This year's Fashion Week shows were no exception and even more special as we celebrated our 75th anniversary while raising money to support some incredible nonprofit organizations helping locals in need."

About The Bellevue Collection

Located in the heart of Bellevue, Wash., The Bellevue Collection comprises three developments owned by family-operated Kemper Development Company and affiliates. The first is Bellevue Square, a super-regional upscale shopping center, which is joined by Bellevue Place, a mixed-use property featuring Hyatt Regency Bellevue and small boutiques. The third development is the recently-expanded Lincoln Square, anchored by Cinemark & Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square, The Westin Bellevue, W Bellevue, restaurants and home furnishing stores, along with premier office space and luxury high-rise residences. Combined, The Bellevue Collection features more than 200 shops, 50 restaurants and entertainment venues, 1,315 luxury hotel rooms and 12,000 free retail parking spaces all in one place—making it the region's largest shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment destination. For more information, visit bellevuecollection.com or follow on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

