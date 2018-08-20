Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection Showcases Fabulous Fall Trends, Tickets On Sale Now

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Northwest region's fashion-forward, contemporary and luxury shoppers will gather Sept. 19 – 23 for Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection. The week-long event includes exclusive runway shows, fall trend reports and beauty demonstrations, stylish parties and unique shopping experiences. Tickets for the three premier runway shows are now available and are expected to sell out fast. To purchase tickets, visit www.fashionweekbellevue.com.

Each year, Fashion Week draws fashionistas from across Western Washington, eager for a sneak peek at new trends, making The Bellevue Collection one of the hottest Pacific Northwest destinations for fall fashion must-haves, interactive styling sessions, beauty tips, and much more.

"This time of year is such an inspiration for both fashion and fundraising at The Bellevue Collection. While most runway shows highlight the next season, at the Posh Party Trend Show and The Collective Runway Show, we present what is on trend now and what you can actually find in stores. And, new this year is our approach to the Independent Designer Runway Show. This show features some of the area's most well-known designers from past shows and showcases how they have evolved," said VP of Marketing for The Bellevue Collection, Jennifer Leavitt. "Through our shows, we are also able to call attention to our amazing non-profit partners, Bellevue LifeSpring and Special Olympics Washington, by donating 100 percent of ticket sales from the Posh and Collective shows to them."

The premier runway shows include:

Independent Designer Runway Show ( Sept. 20 , 6 p.m. at Hyatt Regency Bellevue) – The most exciting Northwest fashion designers will showcase their unique collections on the runway as they compete for a $2,000 cash prize, an editorial feature and a display at Bellevue Square. Plus, ticket holders can enjoy delicious hors d'oeuves and drinks while browsing the designers' fashions. Tickets are available for $75 .

– The most exciting Northwest fashion designers will showcase their unique collections on the runway as they compete for a cash prize, an editorial feature and a display at Bellevue Square. Plus, ticket holders can enjoy delicious hors d'oeuves and drinks while browsing the designers' fashions. Tickets are available for . Posh Party Trend Show ( Sept. 21 , 6:30 p.m. at Hyatt Regency Bellevue) – A stylish evening of must-have trends highlighting The Bellevue Collection's Fall 2018 Look Book. Hosted by Monica Hart , a Seattle native and lifestyle expert, the party will feature a high-energy runway show, interactive beauty stations, beauty swag bag and delicious hors d'oeurves and drinks. Tickets are available for $100 and benefit Bellevue LifeSpring.

– A stylish evening of must-have trends highlighting The Bellevue Collection's Fall 2018 Look Book. Hosted by , a native and lifestyle expert, the party will feature a high-energy runway show, interactive beauty stations, beauty swag bag and delicious hors d'oeurves and drinks. Tickets are available for and benefit Bellevue LifeSpring. The Collective Runway Show ( Sept. 22 , 6:30 p.m. at Hyatt Regency Bellevue) – The Bellevue Collection's premier brands will showcase their luxe looks on the runway. Guests will be treated to a luxurious swag bag, hors d'oeuves and drinks. VIP tickets are available for $175 (must be 21 and over) and general admission tickets are $125 and benefit Special Olympics Washington.

Outside of the runway shows, The Bellevue Collection will host free events open to the public, including:

Fab In Five ( Sept. 21-22 , 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. ) – Shoppers can enjoy quick, complimentary hair and makeup touch-ups and tips from Bellevue Square beauty boutiques, all in five minutes.

– Shoppers can enjoy quick, complimentary hair and makeup touch-ups and tips from Bellevue Square beauty boutiques, all in five minutes. Fall Fitness Event ( Sunday, Sept. 23 , 9 a.m. , Bellevue Square Center Court) – Join a fun morning of three free fitness classes in one. Yoga, Barre and Core classes hosted by lululemon athletica, Fabletics and Athleta.

– Join a fun morning of three free fitness classes in one. Yoga, Barre and Core classes hosted by lululemon athletica, Fabletics and Athleta. Style Consultations and Style Seminars ( Sept. 19 - 22 , Bellevue Square, Second Level) Restock your fall wardrobe and have all your style wardrobe questions answered by Michael Bruce Image Consulting.

Restock your fall wardrobe and have all your style wardrobe questions answered by Michael Bruce Image Consulting. POP-IN Styling Sessions ( Sept. 20 , 22-23 at participating stores) – Michael Bruce Image Consulting will also assist shoppers in store with their style wardrobe questions.

For more details and to purchase tickets visit www.fashionweekbellevue.com or follow The Bellevue Collection on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

About The Bellevue Collection



Located in the heart of Bellevue, Wash., The Bellevue Collection comprises three developments owned by family-operated Kemper Development Company and affiliates. The first is Bellevue Square, a super-regional upscale shopping center, which is joined by Bellevue Place, a mixed-use property featuring Hyatt Regency Bellevue and small boutiques. The third development is the recently-expanded Lincoln Square, anchored by Cinemark & Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square, The Westin Bellevue, W Bellevue, restaurants and home furnishing stores, along with premier office space and luxury high-rise residences. Combined, The Bellevue Collection features more than 200 shops, 50 restaurants and entertainment venues, 1,100 luxury hotel rooms and 12,000 free retail parking spaces all in one place—making it the region's largest shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment destination. For more information, visit bellevuecollection.com or follow on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

SOURCE The Bellevue Collection

Related Links

http://bellevuecollection.com

