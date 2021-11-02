FashionGo, Leading Online B2B Fashion Marketplace, Announces Launch Of First Ever Dropshipping Service

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FashionGo, the leading online B2B fashion marketplace, announces a new service called FashionGo Dropshipping to be available January 2022. This new service will introduce automated payments which will help reduce friction and save time for retailers to procure and help expedite the order and fulfillment processing. Users will also be able to integrate their Shopify stores, bringing further convenience to grow their business and create a hassle-free buying/selling experience. The service will be free to all new and registered buyers and open to all interested vendors that do and do not currently sell on FashionGo.

FashionGo Dropshipping is a risk and hassle-free service that onboards quality U.S. vendors with inventory on-hand and ready to be processed and shipped within 7 days. Through Dropshipping, buyers will never have to acquire, store or even manage product inventory giving them more leverage to scale their business and adapt quickly to changing consumer trends. With current supply chain disruptions from shipping delays and low inventory counts, this new service could not come at a better time and will propel the industry forward.

"We are excited to be expanding our offerings to include FashionGo Dropshipping, a service that will provide both buyers and vendors big and small new opportunities in a quickly growing retail industry," said Paul Lee, CEO of NHN Global, parent company of FashionGo. "The need for a convenient and reliable dropship platform has never been more apparent and by using our credible platform with state-of-the-art technology, we intend to create a frictionless environment for users."

Over these past two years and especially during the pandemic, FashionGo saw the industry change drastically as well as the needs of vendors and buyers. FashionGo Dropshipping comes at a pivotal moment and offers easy access to goods allowing businesses to thrive in a quickly growing and ever-changing retail industry.

About FashionGo

FashionGo is the leading B2B wholesale online marketplace that enables the fashion industry to connect and discover new opportunities. Established in 2002 in the heart of the Los Angeles Fashion District, FashionGo supports the global wholesale industry to buy and sell the latest trends in fashion & lifestyle on a one-stop platform. With more than 1,500 vendors and close to 1 million registered retailers, FashionGo provides powerful tools, best in class service, and insightful data. Driven by technology, FashionGo is how buyers and sellers of all stages shop smarter, sell more, and grow faster. FashionGo is part of NHN Global.

